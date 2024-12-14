Man Utd in direct contact with Girona to sign Gutierrez



According to Teamtalk, Manchester United have established contact with Girona to sign defender Miguel Gutierrez in January.

The Red Devils are likely to make several changes to the first-team squad next year. New manager Ruben Amorim will want players, who can adapt to his 3-4-3 formation and Teamtalk report that Man United have taken a huge step and opened talks with Girona regarding Gutierrez.

The Spaniard has made the decision to leave the La Liga outfit in 2025 and the left-back has already been given permission to negotiate contract terms with the Red Devils. Real Madrid have a 50 percent sell-on clause in the defender’s deal, but Girona are still prepared to accept a fee less than his £29 million release clause.

Quality player

United have had troubles with injuries in the left-back department. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have barely played in the last 18 months. Shaw has suffered multiple injuries which have restricted his playing time. Malacia only recently returned from a long-term knee issue and he is still getting to terms with the workload after an extended lay-off.

Amorim has used Diogo Dalot as the left wing-back in his formation at United, but the Portuguese defender has been inconsistent as well. Dalot prefers to play from the right and his vulnerability has been exploited by opposition. Amorim may want a new signing and Guitierrez could be a fantastic fit with his brilliant attacking and defensive qualities.

The Spaniard has 5 goal contributions in 22 matches for Girona this campaign. The 23-year-old has also excelled in the defensive point of view with almost 6 recoveries & 2 tackles per league game. He has created 6 big chances in the Spanish top-flight and has also been efficient with the ball at his feet with 89% of his passes completed to date.

United have put themselves in the front seat with an early approach for Gutierrez. Madrid have the option to buy back their graduate for a low transfer fee, but the reigning European champions could prefer to secure funds instead with their focus on landing Bayern’s Alphonso Davies on a free transfer agreement.