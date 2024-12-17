Liverpool & Arsenal want to sign Mohammed Kudus

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to the London Stadium from Ajax Amsterdam last year, the Ghanaian international displayed promising performances in the Premier League last term, making 14 goal contributions in 27 starts.

But, the 24-year-old has had a slow start to this season and was suspended for a few games after picking up a red card against Tottenham Hotspur before returning to action recently.

In 11 appearances in the Premier League this campaign, Kudus has scored only two goals and has registered a solitary assist. But, despite his average displays thus far this term, he isn’t short of potential suitors.

Fichajes state that Liverpool want to add dynamism to their squad and have earmarked the West Ham star as a serious option. However, purchasing him won’t be cheap as the Hammers have slapped a whopping £90m price tag on his head to sell him next month.

Battle

Arsenal are also in this race as Mikel Arteta wants to sign a new forward to support Bukayo Saka and Kudus would fit perfectly into the Gunners boss’ system. Newcastle United are keen on purchasing him as well but they continue to struggle with FFP issues and can’t afford to spend the reported £90m to hire him.

Kudus usually plays in the flanks at London Stadium but is also comfortable in the attacking midfield and in the centre-forward role if needed. He is technically sound, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and is also efficient in taking set-pieces.

The African is a Premier League proven player so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him. With Mohamed Salah’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, a new forward will be needed to sign for Liverpool if he eventually leaves the club.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure Kudus away from the London Stadium next year to strengthen the frontline.