A look at Liverpool’s fixtures in January

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure last summer, Liverpool have had a stellar start under new manager, Arne Slot.

They are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 36 points from 15 games. They were nine points clear uptop at one stage but after drawing back-to-back games against Newcastle United and Fulham and the postponed Merseyside derby, the gap has reduced to only two points, although they have a game in hand.

Chelsea are currently breathing down their neck. The Blues boss kept insisting that his side aren’t the real title challenger this season but they are currently closest to the Reds.

Arsenal and Manchester City were thought to be the real title challengers this season but both have been in a difficult situation at the moment. The Gunners are six points behind Slot’s side having played an extra game, while the reigning Premier League champions are nine points behind.

On the other hand, Liverpool have been in excellent form in the Champions League as well and they are the only team in this competition this season to have won all six games.

As a result, they have almost secured their place in the round of 16 stage of this season. Moreover, Liverpool have reached the quarter-final of the EFL Cup, and they will resume their FA Cup campaign next month.

Liverpool will end the year after taking on West Ham United in the Premier League and will commence the new year with a high-voltage match.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Liverpool will host the Red Devils on 5th January at Anfield and this will be the 216th encounter between these two bitter rivals. Overall, United have an edge over the Merseyside club as they have won 83 times compared to Liverpool’s 72.

But, the Anfield club have been dominating against their arch-rivals in the Premier League in recent years. Man Utd have won only one out of the last 13 games, losing on seven occasions. A few of those defeats were embarrassing as they suffered, 7-0, 5-0 and 4-0 losses.

Liverpool won when they took on Man Utd in the Premier League in the reverse game at Old Trafford and the scoreline was 3-0. Luis Diaz scored twice and Mohamed Salah netted the other.

United’s record at Anfield has been even worse in the Premier League as they haven’t won there since 2016. So, they will be desperate to turn this dire record around in this fixture and fans with Liverpool vs Manchester United tickets may be expecting another home win for the Reds in January.

But, they have had a tough start to this season, sitting 13th in the league with 22 points from 16 matches. When Liverpool took on United earlier this season Erik ten Hag was their manager but he has been sacked since and Ruben Amorim has been appointed as the new manager.

The Portuguese has guided his team to beat Man City at the Etihad Stadium so Liverpool will have to be careful about United’s threat and they will have to be at the top of their game to earn all three points from this encounter.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley

After facing off Man Utd, Liverpool will welcome Accrington Stanley at Anfield in the FA Cup third-round fixture on 11th January.

Accrington are currently 21st in the League Two, hovering around the relegation zone. So, it will be an uphill battle for them to win this game and reach the next round of this competition.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Following back-to-back home games in all competitions, Liverpool will travel to the City Ground to face off against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on 14th January.

The Reds have lost only one game in all competitions thus far this season and the defeat came against Nuno Espírito Santo’s side at Anfield.

Forest have been the surprise package of this season, sitting fourth in the table with 28 points from 16 matches. Liverpool will be desperate to take revenge for the reverse game defeat in this encounter.

Brentford vs Liverpool

Liverpool will travel to Gtech Community Stadium to face off against Brentford in the Premier League on 18th January.

The Bees have been displaying contrasting performances from home games to away. They are currently the best team in the Premier League in terms of home form, accumulating 22 points from eight games. On the other hand, they have been the worst team in the league in away fixtures, drawing only once out of eight games.

Liverpool will have to face Thomas Frank’s side away in this encounter so they will have to be at the top of their game to come away with all three points. The Reds won 2-0 when they hosted Brentford in the league earlier this season.

Liverpool vs LOSC Lille

Following two consecutive away games, Liverpool will return to home and will entertain French side LOSC Lille in the Champions League at Anfield on 21st January.

Slot’s side have almost secured their place in the top eight position and it will be a huge surprise if they can’t reach the pre-quarter-final stage automatically. They will only have to avoid defeat in one of the remaining two games to seal the top-eight spot. Nevertheless, they have qualified for the knockout stage.

On the other hand, Lille are eighth in the table and have already defeated Real Madrid in this competition earlier this season.

Liverpool vs Ipswich Town

Following the Lille assignment, Liverpool will face off against newly promoted side Ipswich Town in the Premier League on 25th January.

Ipswich have had a tough first half of this season in the top-flight but they have showcased glimpses of their qualities at times. They won away against Tottenham Hotspur and drew versus Man Utd.

The visitors are a hardworking team so although Liverpool will be the favourite to win this game, achieving it might not be easy.

PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool

Liverpool will travel to Philips Stadion to take on Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on 29th January and this will be their final game of this month.

The Eredivisie giants are currently 23rd in the league with eight points from six games so their chance of qualifying for the knockout stage of this competition is in jeopardy. Therefore, they will have to earn a result from this encounter to finish in the top 24 and reach the playoffs.

If Liverpool manage to seal their place in the top eight of this competition by avoiding defeat versus Lille then Slot will likely give a breather to his first-team players in this game amid a busy run of fixtures.

Meanwhile, before January, Liverpool will play against Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and the Hammers in the league, while they will also face Southampton in the Carabao Cup.