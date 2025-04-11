Tottenham plot swoop to sign Barcelona star Eric Garcia

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a swoop to sign Barcelona star Eric Garcia, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 24-year-old initially started his youth career at the Blaugrana’s La Masia academy before joining Manchester City in 2017. The Spaniard made his senior debut for the Citizens the following year but he decided to return to the Blaugrana as a free agent in 2020.

However, upon returning to his boyhood club, Garcia was struggling to find regular first-team football so he joined Girona ahead of last season to play regularly and develop his career. The defender even surprisingly guided Michel’s side to qualify for the Champions League last term.

Garcia decided to return to Barcelona last summer and has been playing as a rotational option under Hansi Flick this season. He was heavily linked with a move back to Girona in the winter window but a deal didn’t come to fruition and he stayed at Barcelona.

Now, Fichajes state that the defender might be open to leaving if he doesn’t get regular playing time and Barcelona would be ready to cash-in on him as he will enter the final year of his current contract this summer.

Garcia to Tottenham

Tottenham are willing to reinforce the backline ahead of next season and have earmarked the Spaniard as an attractive option due to his technical qualities and previous experience in the Premier League with the Citizens.

From our partner tips.gg

Garcia is a centre-back by trait but Flick has been using him in the deep-lying playmaker position. So, having a versatile player like him is always useful and he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him.

The Lilywhites have struggled with injury problems at the back this season and were without first-choice centre-back pairing Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven for several months.

Moreover, Radu Dragusin has sustained a serious injury and is set to remain sidelined for an extended period. So, Tottenham bolstered the backline by signing Kevin Danso in the winter window.

However, it appears Postecoglou’s side are planning to add more depth in the centre-back position. It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to secure Garcia’s service in the upcoming transfer window.