Lopetegui prioritising signing Brais Mendez at West Ham

Julen Lopetegui is reportedly prioritising signing Real Sociedad star Brais Mendez at West Ham United, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After being appointed as the new manager to succeed David Moyes last summer, Lopetegui was given money to spend in the last transfer window.

He signed Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman to bolster the defence, while Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville joined to strengthen the frontline. Guido Rodriguez was hired for free to reinforce the engine room and Carlos Soler also joined from PSG late in the window on a loan deal.

But, the Hammers have had a tough start to this season, sitting 14th in the table with 19 points from 16 matches.

Now, Fichajes state that Lopetegui wants to turn West Ham’s fortune around by adding more firepower to the squad in the upcoming January window and have identified Mendez as the ‘priority’ target.

Mendez to West Ham

The Spanish boss has even insisted to the East London club’s hierarchy on the importance of strengthening the midfield department by signing the 27-year-old.

The midfielder has a contract until 2028 at Reale Arena but Real Sociedad are prepared to sell him if they receive an offer of around the player’s market value – which is around £33m – from his potential suitors such as West Ham.

The Real Sociedad star is a left-footed player and is comfortable playing in the attacking midfield position but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in taking set-pieces and also works hard without possession.

Mendez is a talented player and would be an excellent acquisition for West Ham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Hammers eventually opt to sign him next month.

Meanwhile, following back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Leicester City, pressure was high on Lopetegui and it was even reported that West Ham were planning to part ways with him.

However, after accumulating four points from the last two games, the pressure has eased off a bit from his shoulders at the moment. But, he will have to continue earning points in the upcoming matches to keep hold of his job.