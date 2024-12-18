Manchester United plotting Nico Williams swoop to replace Marcus Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was left out of the squad that beat Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend and the Englishman cast doubts on his continuity at Old Trafford a few days later by revealing that he is open to pursuing a new challenge following the end of the season.

Rashford’s poor performances have been largely responsible for United’s underperformance and if indeed he asked to leave, it would be a surprise to see the club standing in his way. Nevertheless, he has been a key member of their squad for the last several years and it will require a new signing to replace the potentially outgoing star.

According to Fichajes (h/t 90min), Manchester United will look to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams if Marcus Rashford wants to depart Old Trafford. The Spanish international’s stock has been on the rise since the Euro 2024 though he rejected interest from several clubs to pen a new deal at San Mames earlier this summer.

Williams would be a great signing

Manchester United will benefit from a superb player if they manage to land Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao. The 22-year-old is the epitome of an electric winger, who likes to isolate and take on his opponents while also having an eye for goal. Williams also has a brilliant work-rate, which would make him a big asset in the Premier League.

His transfer would not be a cheap proposition, however, as there is likely to be interest in the forward from Arsenal and Barcelona next year. Transfermarkt values Williams at approximately £58 million, though Athletic Club could ask significantly more given that their prized asset recently signed a contract until June 2027 and has widespread admirers of his services.

Whether or not Man United are prepared to spend an exorbitant fee could largely depend on how much Rashford is potentially encashed for, while departures of the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho may also add to their budget for 2025.