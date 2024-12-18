Barcelona’s best victories over Real Madrid

Clashes between Real Madrid and Barcelona remain the highlight of Spanish football, showcasing two of La Liga’s most prestigious clubs in encounters that have delivered unforgettable moments over the years.

Although the legendary Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry is no longer a feature, the fixture continues to attract global attention, featuring some of the game’s brightest stars and often deciding major honours. It’s no surprise that Barcelona vs Real Madrid tickets are some of the most in-demand in world football, with fans desperate to see these two Spanish giants go head-to-head.

Madrid and Barcelona have faced each other 258 times in competitive fixtures, with Madrid securing 105 wins, Barcelona claiming 101 victories, and 52 matches ending in draws. Lionel Messi, a former Barcelona icon, holds the record as El Clasico’s top scorer, while his 45 appearances are second only to Sergio Busquets’ 48 in this legendary rivalry.

With an abundance of world-class players and tacticians on both sides, every El Clásico remains unmissable. Add the fierce rivalry to the mix, and it’s easy to see why this fixture is often hailed as one of football’s greatest derbies.

From Ronaldinho’s samba magic in 2005 to Pep Guardiola’s Tiki-Taka masterclass in 2010, to Gerard Piqué’s “manita” celebration in the same year, to Lionel Messi’s hat-trick in a thrilling 4–3 win in 2014, down to Hansi Flick’s memorable 4–0 win at the Bernabéu in his first-ever El Clásico game as manager, Barcelona have produced numerous iconic victories over Madrid in recent years.

In this article, we relish some of Barcelona’s best victories over Madrid in the last 30 years.

Madrid 0:4 Barcelona – October 2024

Rarely has a Clásico been surrounded by so much anticipation. Madrid’s acquisition of Mbappe and Barcelona’s appointment of Hansi Flick—replacing Xavi—set the stage for an electrifying encounter. Flick’s influence has already transformed Barca into one of Europe’s elite teams.

Fresh from a commanding 4-1 triumph over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Barca’s trip to the Santiago Bernabeu was seen as a test of their resurgence — and they delivered emphatically. The Blaugranas controlled the game with confidence, outplaying their Madrid rivals, who struggled to counter their dominance.

Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace, while Lamine Yamal and Raphinha added their names to the scoresheet as Barcelona secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Madrid in the Spanish capital. Mbappé, making his El Clásico debut, endured a frustrating night with two efforts disallowed for offside. The Frenchman struggled to break through Barcelona’s well-drilled defence and was thwarted in a one-on-one by second-choice keeper Inaki Pena as the hosts faltered under pressure.

Hansi Flick enjoyed a memorable debut in his first El Clásico as Barcelona’s coach. He became the first manager to win his maiden Clásico by a margin of four or more goals across all competitions since Jorge Valdano’s Madrid triumphed 5-0 in January 1995.

Additionally, Flick is the first Barcelona coach to secure a debut Clásico victory at the Santiago Bernabéu since Terry Venables achieved a 3-0 win on September 2, 1984.

Madrid 2:6 Barcelona—May 2009

Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona delivered a historic performance, dismantling Madrid in one of the most dominant displays in El Clasico history.

Entering the match as La Liga leaders, Barcelona faced a second-placed Madrid side, but the gulf in quality was glaring. The hosts briefly enjoyed the upper hand when Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring in the 14th minute. However, their joy was short-lived, as Thierry Henry equalized just four minutes later, and Carles Puyol swiftly followed up to put Barcelona ahead by the 20th minute.

Once Barcelona took the lead, there was no stopping them. Henry struck again to complete his brace, while Lionel Messi added two goals of his own in a masterclass performance. This Guardiola-led Barcelona side, in the prime of their tiki-taka era, went on to achieve the treble during the 2008/09 season—claiming La Liga, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey.

Meanwhile, Madrid ended the campaign nine points behind their Catalan rivals in second place in La Liga.

Barcelona 5:0 Real Madrid—October 2010

November 29, 2010, remains one of the most unforgettable days in El Clasico history, as Barcelona delivered a 5-0 thrashing to Jose Mourinho’s Madrid at Camp Nou.

It was a match that exemplified Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona at their peak, showcasing tiki-taka football in its purest form. Messi played as a false nine, while Xavi and Iniesta made penetrating runs into the Madrid box.

The Blaugrana passed with precision and fluidity, dominating the game from start to finish, leaving Mourinho’s side stunned and unable to respond.Barcelona’s 5-0 victory over Madrid in 2010 was a masterclass in football, with Xavi opening the scoring in the 10th minute and Pedro doubling the lead within 18 minutes.

The Blaugrana maintained their dominance, with Cristiano Ronaldo unable to make an impact as Carles Puyol marshalled the defence. After Gerard Piqué sealed the fifth goal, he raised his hand, showing five fingers to symbolize the “manita”—a term used to describe a 5-0 win.

The gesture became iconic, cementing the memory of this unforgettable Clásico for Barcelona fans.

Real Madrid 0:3 Barcelona—November 2005

Samba magic!

It’s a rare moment in football history when the Santiago Bernabéu faithful rise to applaud an opposition player. Ronaldinho was at his absolute peak that night, delivering one of the most unforgettable performances in El Clásico history.

While Messi has had his share of iconic displays, Ronaldinho’s dazzling brilliance in this clash might still stand unmatched. The Brazilian maestro tormented a young Sergio Ramos, scoring twice—one of which came after a mesmerizing solo run and finish.

It was a display so breathtaking that even Madrid fans couldn’t help but show their admiration. Ronaldinho’s spellbinding performance fittingly came just days after being crowned European Footballer of the Year, but he wasn’t the only standout on the night.

A young Lionel Messi offered a glimpse of his future dominance, dazzling with a remarkable display that left Roberto Carlos chasing shadows.

Samuel Eto’o added another goal to seal Barcelona’s emphatic victory. While the match itself lacked much competitiveness from the opposing team, it remains one of the most memorable Clásico performances in modern history.

Real Madrid 3:4 Barcelona—March 2014

The 4-3 victory at the Bernabeu was a thrilling affair, with drama from the outset. Barcelona took an early lead with Andrés Iniesta scoring after just seven minutes, but Madrid quickly turned the tables. Karim Benzema found the net twice in quick succession, putting Madrid 2-1 up within 90 seconds.

Not to be outdone, Messi equalised just before halftime, making it 2-2 and setting the stage for an unforgettable second half. Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty early in the second half narrowed the gap to 3-2, momentarily reigniting Madrid’s hopes.

However, Barcelona responded decisively. Sergio Ramos saw red for tripping Neymar as the Brazilian surged toward goal, paving the way for Lionel Messi to level the score from the penalty spot.

The Argentine then sealed the match in the 88th minute with another coolly taken penalty, completing a spectacular hat-trick and delivering a stunning victory for the visitors.

Real Madrid 2:3 Barcelona—April 2017

This was arguably the final truly iconic Clásico of the Messi-Ronaldo era, with both players at the peak of their powers. Barcelona needed a win to catch up with Madrid at the top of La Liga, while Madrid could have all but ended their rivals’ title aspirations.

Madrid dominated the opening 20 minutes, with Ronaldo denied an early penalty and eventually taking the lead through Casemiro.

However, Messi had other plans, turning the game around and showing why he would always be a Clásico legend. Messi’s first goal in that Clásico was nothing short of spectacular, as he danced through the Madrid defence to level the score.

The game remained intense, with both teams trading goals to make it 2-2, and Ramos once again seeing red. But Messi had one more moment of brilliance left. In injury time, he unleashed a precise shot into the bottom corner, securing a 3-2 win for Barcelona.

His celebration, lifting his shirt in front of the Madrid faithful, became one of the most iconic images of his career after scoring his 500th goal for the Blaugrana.