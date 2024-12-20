Manchester United ‘strongly interested’ in Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes

Luke Shaw’s and Tyrell Malacia’s brittle fitness records are likely to compel Manchester United into prioritising on a left back’s signing next year with Ruben Amorim being forced to use Diogo Dalot in the position like his predecessor Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have already been linked with the likes of Antonee Robinson and Milos Kerkez but there is expected to be some stern competition for both Premier League stars next summer. Their proposition will not be an easy prospect by any means, so Man United are exploring their options from overseas as well.

According to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the English giants are ‘strongly interested’ in Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes as well. His contract in France expires in June 2026 and although there is talk of a possible extension, PSG have yet to make an offer to the Portuguese international.

If Mendes and PSG fail to prolong their terms by next summer, United could attempt his signing on a lower transfer fee than usual given that it will be the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes. It is believed they will have an upper hand in signing the player as Amorim and Mendes are represented by the same management agency.

Mendes’ signing is debatable

Nuno Mendes has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Paris Saint-Germain and has been hailed as a player with great potential. However, the 22-year-old has his fair share of weaknesses which could be exposed in the Premier League.

The former Sporting Lisbon full back is not the strongest defensively. While his numbers at the back provide for good reading in the Ligue 1, he has been taken apart more often than not by the better players in the Champions League. Offensively, he is a great player, however, so Ruben Amorim might still benefit from him as a wing back.

Transfermarkt values Mendes at £45 million, though it will be interesting to see what his price is next year if Paris Saint-Germain don’t renew his contract and Manchester United show an intent towards acquiring him.