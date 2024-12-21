Tottenham ‘head of the queue’ to sign Pascal Struijk

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk, as per Caught Offside.

After moving to Elland Road from Ajax Amsterdam back in 2018, the 25-year-old made his senior debut for the Peacocks the following year before establishing himself as a key player.

The defender initially struggled to showcase his best in the Premier League but following Leeds’ relegation in the 2022/23 season, he has been in fine form in the Championship.

Struijk enjoyed a promising first half of the season last term but following a serious injury, his campaign ended prematurely. In the end, Leeds couldn’t manage to gain promotion last term.

Now, the 6ft 3in tall man has been displaying impressive performances this season, scoring twice and keeping 11 clean-sheets in 21 league appearances. Leeds are currently second in the Championship and are on course to achieve their ambition of gaining promotion at the end of this season.

Struijk to Tottenham

Caught Offside claim that Tottenham have registered their interest in signing Struijk and Leeds would be open to cashing-in on him in January if they receive an offer of around £25m.

Apart from the Lilywhites, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton and Hove Albion are also keen on purchasing him, but Ange Postecoglou’s side are the ‘favourite’ ahead of their rivals in this race.

Struijk is a left-footed centre-back and can also provide cover in the left-back position if needed. He is technically sound, comfortable playing out from the back and is good in the air.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are the first-choice centre-back partnership of Postecoglou and Radu Dragusin is their backup. But, following Romero and Van de Ven’s injury absence at the moment, Archie Gray has been playing alongside Dragusin at the back.

The former Leeds star is a midfielder by traits so signing a new specialist defender to add depth in this position would be the right decision and Struijk could be an ideal option to deputise Van de Ven as both are left-footed.

However, it remains to be seen whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure the Leeds United star’s service next year to strengthen the defence.