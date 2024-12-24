Tottenham make ‘approach’ to sign Ben Godfrey in January

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an ‘approach’ over a deal to sign Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey in the upcoming winter window, as per Football Insider.

Defence continue to be a problematic area for the Lilywhites this season. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have been the first-choice centre-back partnership for Ange Postecoglou but amid the duo’s absence, Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray have been filling the void.

Dragusin hasn’t been able to showcase his best in the Premier League yet since joining from Genoa last January. On the other hand, Gray isn’t a defender, rather he is more comfortable in the defensive midfield role. In the last two games in all competitions, the North London club conceded nine goals.

Now, Football Insider state that Tottenham are looking to address their defensive issues in January and have identified Godfrey as a serious option.

They have already been ‘in contact’ to sign him and are viewing him as a short-term option to add depth at the back for the second half of this campaign.

Godfrey to Tottenham

After joining La Dea from Everton last summer, the 26-year-old has found it difficult to break into Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting eleven this season. He hasn’t started a game yet and has made only five appearances in all competitions. So, Football Insider state that after struggling in Serie A, there is a growing feeling that he could return to England.

Godfrey – valued at around £7m by Transfermarkt – is a versatile player as he is a centre-back by traits but is also comfortable playing on either fullback position.

It is a bit surprising to see Tottenham have registered their interest in signing Godfrey, given he has had a difficult time at Gewiss Stadium. But, he would add depth to the Lilywhites’ defence if they were to hire him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to secure his service in the winter window to reinforce the defence.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 6-3 defeat against Liverpool last weekend, Tottenham will travel to City Ground to take on in-form Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Boxing Day.