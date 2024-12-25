West Ham willing to sign Real Sociedad’s Brais Mendez

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Real Sociedad star Brais Mendez, as per Caught Offside.

After dismissing David Moyes last summer, the Hammers hired Julen Lopetegui as the new manager ahead of this season. The Spanish boss was handed funds in the last transfer window and splashed around £150m to reinforce the squad.

However, the East London club have had a difficult first half of this season, sitting 14th in the Premier League table with 20 points from 17 games. So, pressure is high on Lopetegui at the moment.

The Irons boss signed Guido Rodriguez for free and Carlos Soler on a loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain last summer to reinforce the midfield but he seemingly wants more reinforcements in this department.

Caught Offside claim that West Ham have been impressed by Mendez after watching him in action in the last three La Liga matches against Leganes, Las Palmas and Celta Vigo and are willing to secure his service.

Mendez to West Ham

The player is tempted by the prospect of playing in the Premier League and would be open to joining the Hammers. Real Sociedad don’t want to let their star man leave just yet but they could change their stance should they receive an offer of around £50m.

The report say purchasing the Spaniard won’t be straightforward for Lopetegui’s side as Aston Villa are also keen on securing his service.

The player still has more than three and a half years left in his current contract so La Real are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation.

Mendez is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the attacking midfield position as well as the box-to-box role. He is efficient in taking set-pieces, can create opportunities for the forwards and also works hard without possession.

With Lucas Paqueta’s future currently uncertain at the club, replacing him with Mendez could be a shrewd decision for West Ham if he eventually leaves.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Lopetegui eventually manage to lure his compatriot to the London Stadium in January or next summer to reinforce the midfield department.

Meanwhile, following back-to-back draws against Brighton and Bournemouth, West Ham will face off against Southampton in the Premier League on Boxing Day.