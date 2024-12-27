Tottenham in battle with West Ham to sign Nicolo Fagioli

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing West Ham United target and Juventus star Nicolo Fagioli in January, as per Caught Offside.

After ranking through the Bianconeri’s youth system, the 23-year-old made his senior debut back in 2021. But, he hasn’t been able to secure his place in the Italian giants’ starting eleven, making only five Serie A starts this season.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Juventus are ready to let the midfielder leave the club for a fee of around £21m and a few Premier League clubs are prepared to spend that much to secure his service.

Fulham, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are planning to make a move for him but Tottenham are ready to blow all of those clubs out of the water in this race.

Spurs are set to remain busy in the upcoming January window and are in the ‘best position’ to lure Fagioli away from Allianz Stadium.

Battle

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has travelled to England to hold talks with several clubs regarding this deal and Nottingham Forest are also interested in him. Following their impressive first half of this season, they are in a good position to beat the London clubs in this race.

Fagioli is comfortable playing in the box-to-box role as well as holding midfield position. He is an energetic player and has an eye for long-range passing.

Juventus have a strong midfield department so it is understandable that he has found it difficult to break into their starting eleven. Nevertheless, he is a talented player and has plenty of time on his side to turn his fortune around in future and a change of environment could help him do that.

The Lilywhites are thin in numbers in their midfield department and are still in every competition this season. They need proper squad depth to challenge on all fronts so signing a new midfielder could be a shrewd decision and the Italian could be a useful acquisition if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to win the race to sign Fagioli by beating rivals in this race.