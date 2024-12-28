Man Utd in battle with European giants to sign Gutierrez

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with a couple of European giants over a deal to sign Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through Los Blancos’ La Fabrica youth system, the 23-year-old joined the Catalan side back in 2022. He enjoyed a stellar campaign at Estadi Montilivi last term, making nine goal contributions in 35 La Liga appearances and also keeping 10 clean-sheets.

The defender even helped his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top-four. Moreover, he won a Gold Medal with Spain in the Olympics last summer. Following that, he attracted a lot of attention in the last transfer window, but Girona eventually managed to keep hold of him.

Michel’s side haven’t been able to replicate last season’s form thus far this season after losing several key players in the summer but Gutiérrez continues to showcase his best, making five goal contributions and keeping as many clean-sheets in 17 league appearances. He even provided two assists versus Real Valladolid last weekend and his side eventually won the game 3-0.

Gutiérrez to Man Utd

So, the Spaniard has started attracting the attention of a few big European clubs once again ahead of the January window. Fichajes claim that Man Utd are interested in signing him as they have issues in their left-wing-back position following Luke Shaw’s injury.

However, Man Utd aren’t the only club plotting a swoop for him as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also keen on purchasing him. Los Blancos have an advantage in this race as they have a very cheap buyback clause.

But, if they eventually opt not to hire him then the record Premier League champions are prepared to make a move for him. The record European Champions have a 50% sell-on clause so even if they don’t sign him and United win this race, they will benefit from this deal.

The youngster is valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2027. So, Girona might be open to cashing-in on him next year to make the most profit out of his departure.

Man Utd need a left-wing-back urgently and it remains to be seen whether they go for Gutierrez to address this problem.