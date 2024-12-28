Tottenham could submit bid to sign Ko Itakura in January

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly submit a formal proposal to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura in January, as per GiveMeSport.

The 27-year-old was previously in Manchester City’s books but never managed to break into the Citizens’ starting eleven. So, he went out on loan to several clubs before joining the Bundesliga side permanently back in 2022.

Now, the Japanese international has established himself as a key player at Borussia Park in recent times. In 17 appearances in all competitions, he has scored two goals and kept four clean-sheets this season.

Now, GiveMeSport state that Tottenham hold a long-term interest in Itakura and are now planning to revive their interest in signing him in January to bolster the defence.

The player has entered the final 18 months of his current contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and Spurs are planning to offer him a proposal to persuade him to join the club.

Itakura to Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou’s side could even submit a formal offer to test the German side’s resolve but he isn’t the North London club’s primary target to bolster the defence.

Tottenham have a very thin centre-back department and following Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven’s injury absence, they have been struggling in recent times.

Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray have been deputising for the duo but the Romanian picked up an injury last time out against Nottingham Forest, while Gray isn’t a defender by traits.

Therefore, Postecoglou’s side should strengthen the defence by signing a new centre-back next year and Itakura would add depth if he were to join. The 6ft 1in tall defender is comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air and also efficient in defensive contributions.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Itakura to bolster the defensive department in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, after losing to Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Boxing Day, Spurs are currently languishing 12th in the Premier League table with 23 points from 18 games, sitting 11 points behind the fourth-placed Forest. Now, they will face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Sunday afternoon.