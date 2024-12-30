Arsenal not ruling out January move for Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman

Bukayo Saka’s hamstring injury required a surgical procedure that is going to keep him out of action for two months. With Arsenal continuing to contend for the Premier League title and remaining in a solid position in the Champions League, Mikel Arteta needs a signing in January following the loss of his primary right winger.

The Standard has reported that Arsenal could reignite their interest in signing Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman in the winter. They were already keen on his transfer in the summer including a potential loan deal but an agreement was not reached, thus resulting in the Frenchman staying put at the Allianz Arena for the final year of his contract.

As things stand, Coman will be able to walk away as a free agent upon the conclusion of the campaign but Arsenal may be prepared to grant him a way out midway through the season. He has not been a regular part of Vincent Kompany’s plans and with only six months remaining, Bayern may also let the 2020 Champions League winner leave on a discounted deal in January.

Coman’s transfer could be a huge boost

Kingsley Coman is aged 28 and has a number of years under his belt at the highest level. Moreover, he is an experienced campaigner across the top European leagues and would be a worthy addition to a title-chasing Arsenal side in the winter, while also potentially becoming a huge asset for them in the Champions League’s knockout phase.

The player’s valuation stands at £29 million on Transfermarkt but Arsenal will be confident that they can drive down the price if they decide to materialise their interest in Coman during the transfer window. The only issue the Gunners could face from a financial standpoint is his wage, which is approximately £270,000 per week at Bayern.

Coman is not Arsenal’s only option, however, as they have recently been linked with AC Milan’s Samuel Chukwueze too. It will be interesting to see who the Londoners end up signing although it seems inevitable for a winger to arrive next month.