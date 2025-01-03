Tottenham keen on signing Udinese star Thomas Kristensen

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Udinese defender Thomas Kristensen, as per Football Insider.

Having appointed Ange Postecoglou as the new manager last year, the Lilywhites have been one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League. In 19 matches, they have scored 41 goals this season and only Liverpool have netted more than them in the English top-flight thus far.

However, they are languishing in the bottom half of the table with 24 points, and their defensive frailties are the main issue behind it. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are Spurs’ two first-choice centre-backs, while Radu Dragusin is the only other centre-back option Postecoglou currently has.

So, amid the injury absence of both Romero and Van de Ven, the Australian boss has been using Archie Gray at the back. The former Leeds United star is a holding midfielder by traits.

Therefore, it appears Postecoglou has started exploring options to add depth to the defensive department in January. Football Insider state that Tottenham have expressed their interest in Kristensen and have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop.

Kristensen to Tottenham

Udinese value their star man at around £16.5m and would be tempted to accept an offer of around that sum if Tottenham submit a formal proposal in January or next summer.

However, Leicester City and Bayer Leverkusen have also registered their interest in signing him so Spurs will have to overcome stiff competition to get the deal done.

The Dane is 6ft 6in tall centre-back and can also provide on either fullback position if required. He is comfortable playing out from the back, is good in the air and also efficient in defensive contributions.

However, Kristensen is still very young and needs time to develop his career. Spurs have been signing young talents and giving them the platform to flourish.

So, the North London club could be an ideal destination for the 22-year-old if he eventually leaves the Italian club this year. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham make a concrete approach to sign him to reinforce the defence.