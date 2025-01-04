Tottenham considering move for Randal Kolo Muani



According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani during the winter transfer window.

The London giants have had a difficult Premier League campaign and they are 11th in the standings with just 24 points. Manager Ange Postecoglou could focus on bolstering the defence with the vast injuries, but Tutto Juve claim that Tottenham are one of the clubs considering the possibility of signing Kolo Muani.

The Frenchman has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Luis Enrique at Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 champions prefer to sell the 26-year-old permanently rather than on a temporary deal. They are expected to hold out for £50 million to part ways with the former Eintracht Frankfurt star.

Unlikely deal

Spurs have had a drastic dip in form over the past few weeks and it has coincided with defensive injuries. The absence of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have hampered their performances. Ben Davies has also been on the sidelines and this has left Radu Dragusin as the only fit and specialist centre-back.

Romero and Van de Ven are anticipated to return at the end of January, but the manager may want reinforcement this winter to avoid another unforeseen injury situation. Considering this, Spurs could spend big on a marquee central defender to compete for places and reduce the workload on the injury-prone pairing.

Muani would be another good acquisition for the London giants, but £50 million would be a huge outlay on a player, who has struggled to find his feet since his move to Paris. The ‘explosive‘ striker scored 23 goals alongside 17 assists in his last season at Frankfurt, but he has since netted 11 goals with 7 assists in 54 games for PSG.

Spurs are unlikely to invest big on a striker, who has misfired during his time in Ligue 1. A short-term loan with an option to purchase could be the best solution for the Premier League side. It remains to be seen whether the French champions would be open to such an agreement for Muani, who is out-of-favour under Enrique.