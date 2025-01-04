[Teams] Tottenham vs Newcastle: Confirmed line-ups from North London

Tottenham will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Newcastle United at the New Tottenham Stadium this lunchtime.

With number one goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario still on the sidelines, Brandon Austin makes his debut in goal with Fraser Forster out. Pedro Porro starts once again at right-back while Djed Spence comes in at left-back with Destiny Udogie ruled out.

Radu Dragusin and Andre Gray continue in the middle of Tottenham’s defence with Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven still out. Lucas Bergvall partners Pape Matar Sarr in the middle of the park with Yves Bissouma named on the bench.

Brennan Johnson keeps his place on the right wing after scoring during the draw with Wolves while Hueng-min Son drops to the bench after his penalty miss last time out. Timo Werner comes in on the left flank for Spurs.

Dominic Solanke leads the line up front for Tottenham once again and he’ll be looking to get back among the goals this afternoon. Dejan Kulusevski keeps his place so James Maddison has to settle for a substitutes role.

As for Newcastle, Eddie Howe keeps faith with the majority of the players that started during the 2-0 win over Manchester United with just two changes being made for today’s game.

Lewis Hall and Dan Burn keep their places in the back four but Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier drop out with Sven Botman and Tino Livramento recalled.

Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes all keep their places in midfield. Alexander Isak will be the dangerman up front for the Magpies and he’ll be looking to continue his superb goal-scoring form of late. Antony Gordan and Jacub Murphy support Isak in attack for Newcastle.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Austin; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bergvall, Sarr, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Werner.

Subs: Whiteman, Reguilón, Dorrington, Hardy, Bissouma, Maddison, Olusesi, Son, Lankshear

Newcastle

Dubravka, Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Bruno, Joelinton; Gordon, Murphy, Isak.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Kelly, Almirón, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Barnes, Osula