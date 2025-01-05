Tottenham keen on signing Abdukodir Khusanov in January

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign RC Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov in this winter window, as per Caught Offside.

The Lilywhites have endured a dire first half of this season, sitting in the bottom half of the table with 24 points from 20 games. They have been excellent going forward this term but the defence have been the main issue.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have been Ange Postecoglou’s first-choice centre-back partnership but amid the duo’s absence, Spurs have looked fragile this season.

Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray have been deputising for the key duo but the Romanian hasn’t looked solid enough, while Gray is more comfortable in the engine room.

So, Caught Offside claim that Postecoglou’s side ‘will look’ to sign a new defender in January and Khusanov is an option they ‘like’. Lens are prepared to cash-in on the Uzbekistan international should they receive an offer of at least £12m.

Khusanov to Tottenham

However, purchasing the 20-year-old won’t be easy as Olympique Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United are also in this race.

Additionally, Manchester City have already enquired about the details of signing him and are ready to make an opening proposal worth around £8m to get the deal done.

The youngster has burst onto the scene having displayed impressive performances in Ligue 1 this season, keeping five clean-sheets in 13 league appearances.

He is 6ft 2in tall and is comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, he is quick, strong, good in the air, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

Although Khusanov is a right-footed player, he is comfortable playing in the LCB position so he can be an option to deputise for Van de Ven in his absence if Spurs sign him.

Khusanov is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be an excellent acquisition for the Lilywhites with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service by beating their rivals in this race in January or at the end of this season.