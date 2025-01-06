Tottenham eyeing deal for Thomas Kristensen



According to Caught Offside, Tottenham Hotspur are lining up an approach for Udinese centre-back Thomas Kristensen during the winter transfer window.

The London heavyweights have had a poor Premier League campaign and they are languishing in the 12th spot in the table following a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

Tottenham were without four centre-backs in Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin against the Magpies due to injuries.

Romero, Van de Ven and Dragusin could return in the coming weeks, but manager Ange Postecoglou may want another centre-back in the ranks during the ongoing window.

Caught Offside claim that the injury crisis could urge Spurs to pursue a deal for Udinese star Kristensen, who could be available for around £16.5 million this winter.

Leicester City and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in the talented central defender, but Spurs could step up their pursuit due to their urgent need in the department.

Postecoglou rushed Romero and Van de Ven back into action against Chelsea last month. The duo had a forgettable experience as they were substituted with different injuries.

The Australian has to handle the centre-back pairing with more caution in future. For that to happen, he needs another quality signing to provide defensive depth in the squad.

Kristensen has caught the eye with his distribution and physical presence. He is strong in aerial duels and has won an impressive 74% of his aerial challenges in Serie A this campaign.

The Dane has also impressed with his ability to clear his lines and make recoveries. At the price mentioned, he would represent a shrewd piece of signing without breaking the bank.

Spurs need exactly that, considering Romero and Van de Ven are expected to be assured starters in the heart of the defence in the Premier League once they are fully fit and firing.

Leicester should not offer much competition to Tottenham, but Leverkusen could be genuine challengers to land Kristensen. Spurs need to be pro-active to win the race for his services.