Tottenham & West Ham interested in signing Jonathan David

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing LOSC Lille forward Jonathan David, as per Caught Offside.

After joining the Lilywhites from AFC Bournemouth for a club-record fee last summer, Dominic Solanke has been Ange Postecoglou’s first-choice centre-forward option.

Richarlison is his deputy but he has been sidelined with injury problems in recent times. So, it seems Spurs have started looking at options to sign a new striker.

Caught Offside claim that Tottenham are interested in signing David and could make a concrete approach this year. But, he is unlikely to leave this month and is expected to leave at the end of this season.

The Canadian has entered the final six months of his current contract so the North London club can agree on a pre-contract deal with him in January to sign him as a free agent next summer.

However, Tottenham aren’t the only club keen on signing him by taking advantage of his current situation as West Ham, Chelsea and Newcastle United are also in this race.

Man Utd previously wanted him but the interest came from former manager and sporting director, Erik ten Hag and Dan Ashworth. So, they aren’t looking at him at the moment.

West Ham have found themselves thin in numbers in their attacking department following Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio’s absence. The Englishman has fractured his foot, while the veteran has recently been discharged from hospital following a car accident. Therefore, both are set to remain sidelined for an extended time.

David has showcased his goal-scoring prowess in Ligue 1 over the years. Now, he has enjoyed a bright first half of this season, scoring 15 goals and registering two assists in 22 appearances in the French top-flight and the Champions League.

The Canadian is still just 24 and hasn’t reached his prime yet. He is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or West Ham if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites or the Hammers eventually manage to sign David to bolster the frontline.