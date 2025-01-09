Tottenham Hotspur pondering over a loan move for Marcus Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur have had their fair share of worries in the offensive department with every single player facing some time on the sidelines only halfway into the campaign. Richarlison and Wilson Odobert have been out for particularly long, while Timo Werner, in spite of being largely fit and available, has been absolutely lacklustre in the final third.

Having already signed Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky last weekend, Tottenham remain on their toes for any suitable transfers before the January window slams shut and have recently been linked with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. Daily Mail has reported that Spurs are looking into acquiring him although only a move on loan would be possible.

Rashford recently opened the door to departing Old Trafford for a new challenge and has fallen down the pecking order at Ruben Amorim too, thus making the prospect of a January move very likely. The 27-year-old has also been linked with AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, though Tottenham would also be bolstered by his arrival this month.

Rashford a good short-term fix

Tottenham Hotspur have been extremely substandard in the Premier League this season and only the cup competitions have been Ange Postecoglou’s saving grace. He requires a squad with greater depth and Marcus Rashford’s signing would be a great addition for the left flank, especially given that Son Heung-min has also severely underperformed.

A loan would mean Spurs get a fantastic player, who has proven himself in the Premier League, and would also possibly share his £300,000 per week wage with Manchester United. Admittedly, the Englishman has not been in the best form this season but remains a terrific player who has the best years ahead of him nonetheless, having been described by Erik ten Hag as ‘unstoppable’ not very long ago.

Rashford also might be open to moving to Tottenham as he will remain in England, his home country, for the remainder of the campaign while a permanent move could potentially open itself in the summer.

It remains to be seen if Spurs have kickstarted any negotiations with Man United, though there is no denying the fact that they should not pass up on the opportunity to sign Rashford on loan.