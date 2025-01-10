Tottenham ‘pushing’ hard to beat Man Utd to sign Kolo Muani

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘pushing’ hard to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speculation surrounding the 26-year-old’s future has continued to emerge in recent times as he has found himself out of favour at Parc des Princes under Luis Enrique.

Les Parisiens decided to secure his signature in 2023 after being impressed by his displays for Eintracht Frankfurt. In the 2022/23 Bundesliga campaign, he netted 15 goals and registered 11 assists.

However, he never managed to showcase his qualities for the French giants. It has been reported that the player is open to leaving to play regularly elsewhere and Enrique’s side are prepared to cash-in on him in January.

Now, writing on GiveMeSport, Romano says that Man Utd are interested in signing the striker and have held talks to be informed about the deal last week.

Battle

However, Tottenham are also keen on signing him and are ‘pushing’ hard to get the deal done by defeating United in this race. But, Juventus are trying to hire the France international as well so it won’t be easy for Spurs to seal the deal.

Marcus Rashford of Man Utd have been heavily linked with a move away from the club in this window after finding himself out of favour under Ruben Amorim. So, if he leaves the club then signing a new forward to replace him would be the right decision.

On the other hand, Dominic Solanke has been the first-choice striker for Spurs and Richarlison is his deputy. But, the Brazilian hasn’t been able to stay fit in recent times. So, it seems the Lilywhites are now looking to add more depth in this position.

Kolo Muani is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the centre-forward position as well as on both flanks. Although he hasn’t been at his best for PSG, he continues to play a key role for France under Didier Deschamps.

The Frenchman is a talented player and would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or the North London club if either club eventually manage to secure his service.