West Ham considering signing Marseille star Elye Wahi

West Ham United are reportedly considering signing Olympique de Marseille striker Elye Wahi, as per French outlet L’Equipe.

The 22-year-old burst onto the scene after displaying impressive performances for Montpellier in the 2022/23 season, making 24 goal contributions in 29 Ligue 1 starts.

Having been impressed by his displays, RC Lens decided to sign him but he couldn’t manage to replicate the same performance at Stade Bollaert-Delelis last term.

Marseille signed him last summer to bolster the attack but he has been playing as a rotational player under Roberto de Zerbi. Now, L’Equipe state that after becoming frustrated with the lack of playing time at Stade Velodrome, Wahi could be open to leaving the club.

West Ham are looking to sign him by taking advantage of his situation and have been keeping a close eye on him before making a potential swoop.

Wahi to West Ham

Marseille would be ready to let him leave for a loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent or they would be ready to cash-in on him outright in January for around £25m – which is the price they paid to sign him.

However, the Hammers aren’t the only club interested in him as AFC Bournemouth are also keen on the Frenchman.

The Hammers’ attacking department have been decimated by injury problems. Michail Antonio has been the main striker for them but he is set to remain sidelined for an extended period following a car accident.

Jarrod Bowen has been the talismanic figure for them but has now broken his foot so he will be unable to play over the next few weeks.

New summer signing Niclas Fullkrug hasn’t been able to showcase his best thus far this season and another striker, Danny Ings has entered the final few months of his current contract.

So, bolstering the centre-forward position would be the right decision for the East London club and Wahi could be a useful acquisition if they hire him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Graham Potter’s side eventually make a concrete approach to get the deal done in January or next summer.