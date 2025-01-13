Manchester United in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee made a decent cameo off the bench and scored the winning penalty against Arsenal in their FA Cup clash earlier today. However, there remain doubts over his future at Old Trafford, especially owing to a lacklustre six months in the Premier League since checking in from Bologna in the summer.

Zirkzee has been linked with a return to Italy with Juventus reportedly keen on his signing and it has now emerged that the Bianconeri and the Red Devils are in ‘advanced talks’ over a swap deal between the Dutchman and Juve star Dusan Vlahovic, according to Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min).

Vlahovic’s contract at Juventus expires in June 2026 and the Italians do not seem to be willing to give into his wage demands for a renewal, thus resulting in the striker being linked with a number of clubs, Man United included. Thiago Motta has worked with Zirkzee previously, so it is a no surprise that he wants to reunite with him in Turin.

Swap deal the best possible solution for Man Utd

Dusan Vlahovic has proven himself as a lethal marksman in the Serie A as well as in the Champions League, so Manchester United will be confident that he fires on all guns in the Premier League too. The former Fiorentina hitman could also be open to moving to England with the Red Devils likely to be among those who meet his wage requirements.

It remains to be seen how much Man United as well as Juve value Zirkzee at as his inclusion in a swap deal would drive down Vlahovic’s price. The latter’s valuation on Transfermarkt stands at £50 million, a fee that could be deemed fair given that his contract will enter its final 12 months at the end of the ongoing campaign.

By swapping Joshua Zirkzee and Dusan Vlahovic, United would be able to easily get rid of a flop that their former manager, Erik ten Hag had signed, while landing one of the world’s most potent strikers in the final third. Vlahovic’s signing would not only come at a reduced price but could also see the club give up on Viktor Gyokeres’ lucrative move in the summer.