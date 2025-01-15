Tottenham plotting loan move to sign Marcus Rashford this winter

Tottenham Hotspur are exploring the possibility of a loan move for out-of-favour Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, according to the Independent.

The 27-year-old has not featured for United since the 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest on December 7th. Although he returned to the bench in the 2-0 loss to Newcastle United, he has been kept out of the squad in four of United’s last five games, promoting the possibility of a departure this winter.

Now, the Independent claims that his availability has piqued the interest of several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, who have explored the possibility of a deal with talks already being held. West Ham United are also reported to be interested in a move for the explosive forward.

Despite Spurs’ interest, the Red Devils hierarchy would prefer to sell the player abroad in a permanent move to reduce their wage bill as opposed to a loan move with the possibility of contributing to his wages, according to the report.

A host of top European clubs are also in the race for the England international, as the report claims that AC Milan, Juventus, Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund are ready to trump Spurs for the player’s signature, with Dortmund reported to be the most attractive destination.

Rashford is still a decent player with great potential, but his €55m (£46m) valuation by Transfermarkt may be too steep, making a loan move the better economic option at this point.

Turnaround at Spurs?

After an underwhelming 2021-22 season where he scored a meagre 5 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions, the 27-year-old underwent a rapid turnaround in form the next season, netting 30 goals and providing 9 assists to earn the club’s player of the season.

Then came another downturn in form in the 2023-24 campaign, where he scored only eight goals and provided five assists in 43 appearances for Man Utd.

This season, things aren’t going particularly well for the Englishman, with only 15 games in the Premier League and 24 in all competitions. Despite the lack of chances, he has already provided ten goal contributions with four goals in the Premier League. His seven goals are just one less than he did in 43 appearances last season, indicating what could have been a positive season for him.

If his off-field and commitment issues can be contained, then a move to Ange Postecoglou’s side should be a no-brainer, as the Australian manager could be the man to get the best out of Rashford.