Barcelona vs Valencia: Preview, team news, how to watch and prediction

Barcelona enjoyed a stellar start under Hansi Flick’s guidance this season but they failed to continue the momentum as they are currently third in the La Liga table with 38 points from 19 games.

They won 11 out of the first 12 league games but have accumulated five points in the last seven games, losing four. Flick’s side looked favourite to win the league but are now five points behind second-placed Real Madrid. Atlético Madrid are now the league leaders after winning last weekend. They have accumulated 44 points from 19 games.

However, the Blaugrana have won the Super Cup after thrashing Real Madrid 5-2 in the final so this triumph will give them a huge boost for the second half of this season.

Barcelona will face off against the struggling Valencia team in La Liga at Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium on 26th January.

Los Ches have endured a dire campaign thus far this season, languishing at the bottom of the league with only 13 points from 19 games. They have managed to secure only two victories thus far this season and are four points behind the safety zone.

Previous meetings

The Blaugrana won the reverse game at Estadio Mestalla 2-1 despite finding themselves trailing. They have been dominating in this fixture in recent years as they haven’t lost to Los Ches in the last nine league encounters, winning seven.

How to watch

The game will kick off at 8 PM UK time and the match will be televised live on Premier Sports 2 and La Liga TV in the UK.

Barcelona vs Valencia tickets are available to buy on the club websites while fans can also use reputable resellers online to book their seat for the game.

Team news

Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal’s seasons have all but over having sustained serious knee injuries so they aren’t in contention to feature in this encounter, while Andreas Christensen has been out injured at the time of writing. Therefore, he could also be unavailable for selection.

Additionally, Inigo Martinez picked up an issue against Real Madrid so there are doubts whether he would be able to feature in this encounter or not.

As for Valencia, Fran Perez, Mouctar Diakhaby and Thierry Correia have been out injured at the moment so they could remain sidelined for this encounter as well.

Jose Luis Gaya returned to action against Sevilla after recovering from his injury problem but he picked up an issue in this game and it remains to be seen how serious his injury is.

Predicted line-ups

Flick usually deploys a 4-2-3-1 formation and Inaki Pena is expected to be between the sticks amid ter Stegen’s absence. Pau Cubarsi and Martinez have been the first-choice centre-back partnership but if the latter can’t play then Ronald Araujo should start alongside the youngster. Alejandro Balde could be in the left-back position, while Jules Kounde is expected to be on the opposite side.

Marc Casado is likely to be paired up with Pedri in the engine room, pushing Gavi into the attacking midfield position. Therefore, Frenkie de Jong and Dani Olmo could be among the substitutes.

Lamine Yamal should be on the right with Raphinha on the opposite side. Robert Lewandowski is set to be in the centre-forward position. Therefore, Ferran Torres may feature off the bench.

Expected Barcelona line-up vs Valencia

Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, Pedri, Gavi; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

For Valencia, their new manager Carlos Corberan is likely to deploy a 4-2-3-1 system with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to be in goal. In front of him, Cristhian Mosquera is expected to be in the centre-back position alongside Cesar Tarrega, while Gaya and Dimitri Foulquier are expected to be the two fullbacks.

Enzo Barrenechea should be in the holding midfield position and Javi Guerra may commence alongside him, pushing Andre Almeida in the attacking midfield position.

Diego López and Luis Rioja are expected to be the two wingers, while Hugo Duro should be the centre-forward.

Expected Valencia line-up vs Barcelona

Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Tarrega, Mosquera, Gaya; Barrenechea, Guerra, Almeida; López, Rioja, Duro

Key players

Yamal has already established himself as a talismanic figure for his boyhood club at this tender age and without him, Barcelona’s results have been very poor this season.

In 23 appearances in all competitions, he has scored eight goals and registered 11 assists in all competitions. Therefore, if he can perform at his best in this game then the hosts’ chances of winning this game will multiply.

Raphinha has been in stellar form thus far this season, scoring 19 goals and notching up nine assists in 27 appearances in all competitions. Therefore, the visitors will have to find a way to stop the Brazilian to come away with a positive result from this encounter.

Lewandowski is the top scorer in La Liga but hasn’t netted in the last two games in the league. Therefore, he will be keen on helping his side win this encounter by putting his name on the scoresheet.

As for Valencia, Duro is their top scorer in La Liga at the moment and he will have to be clinical in front of the goal as he won’t get many opportunities to score in this encounter.

Mamardashvili has been a talismanic figure for Los Ches and after being impressed by his displays at Estadio Mestalla, Liverpool decided to sign him last summer.

The Georgian was allowed to stay at the Spanish club for this season but he hasn’t been at his best thus far this season. He will have to be at the top of his game to keep a clean-sheet versus Barcelona. The back four will also have to be solid – which hasn’t happened thus far this season.

Guerra is a promising young talent and he needs to showcase his qualities in games like this to prove that he can play at the highest level.

Prediction

Barcelona will be hoping to continue the momentum that they have gained after winning the Super Cup and they will be a big favourite to win this game.

However, the Catalan giants have lost three out of eight games at home in La Liga this campaign so the Visitors can manage to get something from this game should they showcase their best.

However, Los Ches have been woeful away from home this season, accumulating only four points from 10 games and are yet to register an away victory in the league thus far.

Therefore, it will be a big surprise if Flick’s side can’t manage to win this game. But, Valencia will have to showcase some positivity as early as possible to keep their top-flight status beyond this season.

It is going to be interesting to see how the game eventually unfolds on the night. Barcelona 4-1 Valencia