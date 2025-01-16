West Ham United ‘monitoring’ FC Nürnberg youngster Finn Jeltsch

West Ham United have added Nürnberg’s talented centre-back, Finn Jeltsch, among their transfer targets for next summer, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

The Hammers, who recently appointed Graham Potter as their new manager, are already planning for the future with not only experienced players to harness competition but also youngsters who could be developed to become pivotal members of the first team. One of the young prospects the Hammers are courting is Nürnberg’s 18-year-old centre-back Jeltsch.

According to Plettenberg, West Ham are ‘closely monitoring’ the youngster’s development, having shortlisted him for a move in the summer transfer window.

The German transfer expert adds that the Hammers are ‘fully informed’ about the costs and plans of the deal for the youngster, who will most likely be sold in the summer due to persistent interest from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs.

The Germany U19 star is still contracted to the German second division side, who will likely recoup a significantly higher fee than his €5m (£4m) valuation by Transfermarkt.

Future prospect

Despite signing three defenders to shore up their defence, the Hammers’ have been porous at the back this season, conceding a sky-high 41 goals, the most by any team in the top 16 and the fourth-highest in the Premier League.

Their poor run of results led the club’s hierarchy to sack former head coach Julen Lopetegui, with Graham Potter recently announced as the club’s new boss.

The former Chelsea manager has now earned his first victory after guiding the Hammers to a 3-2 win over Fulham, marking the club’s first win in four games across all competitions.

Plans for next season are now in motion and the club have earmarked Nürnberg’s 2004-born centre-back Jeltsch for a move to the London Stadium next season.

The 6ft 2in defender is a complete and dominant centre-back who is versatile and can cover multiple positions when called upon.

He’s efficient on the ball and possesses a high-level technical ability and it’s no surprise he’s one of the first names on the team sheet for Miroslav Klose’s side despite being only 18.

He may not be an immediate solution to the Hammers’ porous defence, but seeing the performances of Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen and Chelsea’s Josh Acheampong who are both within his age, there’s no doubt that Jeltsch will make his breakthrough soon.