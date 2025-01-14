[Teams] Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the City Ground

Liverpool will look to tighten their grip at the top of the Premier League table when they take on high-flying Nottingham Forest at the City Ground tonight.

Arne Slot’s side hold a six point advantage over Arsenal and Forest with a game in hand so they can move a huge step closer to securing the title with a win this evening.

Alisson Becker retains his place between the sticks while Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back after scoring a screamer during Liverpool’s FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley at the weekend. Virgil van Dijk is recalled after being rested on Saturday and he’s partnered by Ibrahima Konate in the middle of defence. Andrew Robertson returns at left-back with Kostas Tsimkas dropping to the bench.

Ryan Gravenberch is also back to anchor the midfield alongside Alexis MacAllister while Dominic Szoboszlai gets the nod ahead of Curtis Jones in the attacking midfield role.

Mohamed Salah was another player who was given a breather at the weekend but the Egyptian international is back in the Liverpool attack tonight. Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo also start for the Reds so Diogo Jota has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

As for Forest, Chris Wood leads the line up front once again and he’s supported by Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Forest

Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Boly, Domínguez, Ward-Prowse, Moreno, Awoniyi, Silva, Sosa

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Jones, Jota.