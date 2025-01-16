West Ham making ‘serious attempt’ to sign Taiwo Awoniyi

West Ham United are reportedly making ‘serious attempt’ to sign Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi in January, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The 27-year-old joined Liverpool as a teenager back in 2015 but never managed to secure his place in the Reds’ first-team. So, he went out on loan on several occasions to develop his career before signing for Bundesliga side Union Berlin permanently back in 2021.

The Nigerian scored 15 Bundesliga goals in the 2021/22 season and after being impressed by his displays, Nottingham Forest decided to secure his service following their promotion.

However, Awoniyi hasn’t been able to secure his place in the starting eleven for the Reds and has started only twice in the Premier League thus far this season.

Chris Wood’s excellent form has been the main reason behind it and the New Zealand international has made 14 goal contributions in 20 league starts thus far this season.

Awoniyi to West Ham

Now, writing on X, Plettenberg states that West Ham have registered their interest in signing Awoniyi to bolster their attack following their injury problems in this department. The Hammers want to get the deal done in this winter window and have already started talks.

Plettenberg wrote:

“West Ham are now making a serious attempt to sign Taiwo Awoniyi with immediate effect. Talks have started! The 27y/o striker is currently under contract with Forest until 2027.”

Michail Antonio is set to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future following a serious car accident, while Jarrod Bowen has been out after breaking his foot. On the other hand, Niclas Fullkrug has sustained a fresh hamstring issue having just returned to action after recovering from an injury.

Therefore, Danny Ings is the only fit centre-forward for the Hammers at the moment. So, signing a new striker in this window would be the right decision.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually opt to lure the African away from the City Ground before the deadline.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third-round fixture last week, West Ham returned to winning ways by beating Fulham in the Premier League midweek.

The Irons have appointed Graham Potter as the new manager after dismissing Julen Lopetegui and this was his first victory with his new club.