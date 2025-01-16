West Ham in battle with Tottenham to sign Fikayo Tomori

West Ham United are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, as per Caught Offside.

After coming through Chelsea’s youth system, the 27-year-old made his senior debut for the Blues back in 2016. However, he couldn’t secure his place in the starting eleven so he went out on loan on several occasions before signing for the Rossoneri permanently back in 2021.

Upon moving to San Siro Stadium, the Englishman has established himself as a key player for the Italian giants, helping his side win the Scudetto title in the 2021/22 season.

Now, Caught Offside claim that West Ham have identified Tomori as a serious option to reinforce the defence. They are looking to hand new manager Graham Potter the necessary tools to end the campaign on a high note having endured a dire first half of this season under Julen Lopetegui.

Tomori is valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2027 at San Siro Stadium. Therefore, Milan are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Battle

The report say West Ham aren’t the only club interested in the former Chelsea star as Tottenham are also eyeing a move for him, moreover, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are in this race as well.

However, Milan’s new manager Sergio Conceicao doesn’t want to lose one of his key players so the Hammers or the Lilywhites will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade the Italian giants to cash-in.

Having spent a few years in Italy, Tomori could be attracted by the prospect of returning to his homeland and showcasing his qualities in the Premier League.

Tomori is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also reads the game well. He is currently at the prime stage of his career, therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham or Tottenham if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the East London club eventually go head-to-head with each other to sign the Englishman in January or next summer.