Tottenham ‘determined’ to sign Alessandro Bastoni

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through Atalanta’s youth system, the 25-year-old joined the Nerazzurri back in 2017. Upon moving to Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, the Italian initially went out on loan to Parma to play regularly and develop his career before establishing himself as a key player for Inter.

Bastoni is considered one of the best defenders in Serie A after enjoying great success with the Nerazzurri over the years, winning two Serie A titles and several other domestic cup competitions.

Moreover, he has established himself as a key player for Italy. He won the European Championship back in 2021, although he mainly played as a squad player.

Now, Fichajes state that Ange Postecoglou is ‘determined’ to sign a new centre-back to support Micky van de Ven and have earmarked Bastoni as a serious option.

Bastoni to Tottenham

Jarrad Branthwaite and Abdukodir Khusanov are also on Spurs’ wish-list but signing either of them won’t be easy with the Uzbekistan international close to joining Manchester City.

Spurs hold a long-term interest in Bastoni as former sporting director, Fabio Paratici, previously tried to secure the defender’s service by using his connection. But, a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition and they are now looking to revive their interest.

Bastoni, valued at around £63m by Transfermarkt, still has a contract until 2028 with Inter so the Italian giants will demand a huge fee to let their star man leave if they are forced to cash-in this year.

Spurs have a strong first eleven but they lack quality depth in their squad. Therefore, amid the injury absence of several of their key players, they have been struggling this season.

Postecoglou’s side are currently in the bottom half of the table with 24 points from 21 games. They have lost 11 Premier League matches thus far this season.

Bastoni is a top-class player and would be a great coup for the North London club if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can eventually manage to lure him away from Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.