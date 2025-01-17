West Ham eyeing January move for Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz

West Ham United boss Graham Potter defeated Fulham by a 3-2 margin in his first Premier League match in charge of his new employers. The Hammers earned a vital win against Marco Silva’s men but remain 13th in the league with a herculean task ahead if they are to finish the campaign at least in the top half of the standings.

The number nine position has caused a particularly worry at the London Stadium and led to Julen Lopetegui’s downfall as well, as Niclas Fullkrug has been substandard since joining West Ham from Borussia Dortmund earlier this season whereas Michail Antonio’s road accident is set to keep his out for the foreseeable future.

West Ham, who spent extensively on rebuilding their squad last summer, are willing to support Potter in the January transfer window with the former Chelsea boss making a striker’s signing his top priority. Standard Sport has reported that he is keen on raiding London rivals Fulham this month by landing Rodrigo Muniz from them.

Muniz transfer on the cards

Rodrigo Muniz would be open to departing Craven Cottage as he has lost his place in the Fulham line-up to Raul Jimenez. The Brazilian forward will be looking for regular minutes and West Ham can offer him the playing field to feature on a consistent basis, in spite of his young age and relative lack of experience in a starting capacity.

Muniz’s signing will not be easy, however, as Standard Sport’s report has added that it would take a ‘substantial offer’ to price him away from Fulham or a loan for the remainder of the campaign with the obligation to make the deal permanent. The West Londoners’ demands are not known yet although last year, Manchester United would have had to pay £50 million for the forward.

It remains to be seen what offer West Ham are willing to make for Muniz in the upcoming days and whether Fulham are indeed prepared to let go of him midway through the season, especially following Marco Silva’s comments on him not being for sale.