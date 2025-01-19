West Ham indicate interest in signing Marseille forward Elye Wahi

West Ham United have indicated interest in signing Marseille centre-forward Elye Wahi, according to French transfer expert Fabrice Hawkins.

The Hammers have had a centre-forward crisis this season, with summer signing Niclas Füllkrug netting just twice while 19-year-old summer signing Luis Guilherme has only racked up 50 minutes of football across all competitions this season. Michail Antonio is also ruled out for the season following surgery on his lower limb he suffered after a car crash in December.

Now, according to, Hawkins, West Ham United have indicated interest in a potential swoop for Wahi. The Hammers are among two other English clubs to have expressed interest in the forward.

However, they face stern competition from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, who have identified the France U23 international as a potential replacement for Manchester City-bound Omar Marmoush, as per the report.

With four years left on his contract at the Stade Velodrome, Hawkins reports that Marseille are hesitant on selling the 22-year-old but will consider cashing in if they receive an offer worth at least £25m.

Attacking reinforcement

West Ham have faced a goalscoring crisis this season despite signing three attackers last summer, including Füllkrug, Guilherme, and Crysencio Summerville. The attacking trio has cumulatively scored two goals in the Premier League this season, highlighting the profligacy in their attack.

More worrying is their overall 27 goals in 22 Premier League games this season, the third-fewest of any side in the top 16.

Only Crystal Palace (25), Manchester United (26), Everton (15), Ipswich Town (20), Leicester City (23), and Southampton (13) have netted fewer goals than the East London club this season.

The dismissal of former head coach Julen Lopetegui may have brought a sigh of relief to the Hammers fans, but their attacking problem is far from being resolved, as the club still need to recruit a prolific forward to salvage their goalscoring woes.

Wahi, despite playing second fiddle this season, has demonstrated his goalscoring prowess in spells with Montpellier and Lens, and with much game time, there’s growing optimism he can still replicate his 22-23 season form, where he netted 19 goals.