Tottenham target late January swoop for Milan Skriniar

Tottenham are plotting a possible late swoop for Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Milan Skriniar in the January transfer window to help salvage their defensive concerns, as per Football Insider.

Spurs have endured a torrid season so far and languish in the bottom half of the table so it’s no surprise that Ange Postecoglou is looking to strengthen his squad before the window closes.

Senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke revealed in the latest episode of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast that Spurs could make a potential swoop for Skriniar – who is tipped to leave the Parc des Princes this month, with supporters being asked to “keep an eye on” the development.

The North London club’s interest in the 29-year-old stems from the incessant injuries to first-choice centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, who are expected to recover this month, but the club’s hierarchy is already looking at other options to provide depth to the squad. With Skriniar available, Tottenham are now actively looking to explore a late move for the Slovakia international to join this winter, as per the report.

However, Ange Postecoglou’s side faces stern challenges in signing the experienced centre-back, as the report claims that a host of clubs, including Aston Villa and Galatasaray, have also indicated an interest in the centre-back, who is valued at €15 (£12m) by Transfermarkt.

Experienced centre-back

Skriniar has suffered a torrid outing since moving to the French capital from Inter Milan. The Slovakia international has struggled for game time, and his five appearances this season suggest that Luis Enrique does not count on him.

Spurs are now looking to take advantage of the situation with a late swoop for the experienced centerback who is being courted by several clubs across Europe.

Skriniar has showcased his defensive prowess during his spell with Inter, and while he hasn’t played much for PSG, his outstanding performances for Slovakia at the European Championships are indications that he still possesses much quality when given the chance.

With a myriad of injuries at the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, swooping for the 6ft 2in centre-back makes sense. His possible addition would give Postecoglou quality depth to scramble their way back to European places.