Premier League transfer round-up: West Ham submit bid, Liverpool eye midfield star and more

The winter transfer window is open, and a host of clubs are already plotting potential transfers to reinforce their squad.

For some clubs, they’ll be looking to bolster key positions that have been faltering since the beginning of the season. West Ham, for instance, falls under this category as their centre-forwards have failed to hit the mark since joining in the summer.

For Arsenal, a move for a centre-forward has been long overdue, and it appears they’re now taking ‘concrete steps’ towards the transfer of a prolific centre-forward to the Emirates this winter.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been near flawless across all competitions this season. They were in hot pursuit of a midfielder in the summer, but a move failed to materialize much to the disappointment of fans. A move for a midfielder this winter looks to be back on track as reports have indicated Arne Slot's side's need for midfield reinforcements.

In this article, we bring you a transfer round-up of the latest transfer rumours in the English Premier League.

West Ham submit ambitious bid to sign John Duran

West Ham United have submitted an offer for Aston Villa’s centre forward Jhon Duran, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Hammers are reported to be keen admirers of the Colombian centre-forward, with a £57m offer plus bonuses being submitted to Villa. However, the report claims that West Ham’s offer is expected to be rejected by the Birmingham club.

Having extended his contract last summer till 2030, Villa rebuffed significant interest from several clubs and currently have no intention of selling the 12-goal forward, as per the report.

The Athletic reported in July 2024 that West Ham had submitted a £30m ($38.6m) bid plus teenage midfielder Lewis Orford to sign Duran, but this was rejected by Villa.

Liverpool plot swoop for Wolves star João Gomes

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are plotting the possible transfer of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder, João Gomes.

In a recent episode of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke disclosed that the ‘door could open’ for a potential swoop of the Brazilian to Anfield if Wolves suffers relegation at the end of the season.

Their financial constraints and relegation battle this season could force the club to make sales next summer, with Gomes being earmarked as a ‘perfect signing’ for the Reds.

West Ham have also been linked with a move for the player so it will be interesting to see if Gomes moves before the end of the window.

Milan Skriniar emerges on Spurs’ radar

Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a move for Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Milan Skriniar this winter, according to Football Insider.

The former Inter Milan defender has been out of favour in Luis Enrique’s side this season, featuring in a meagre five games across all competitions.

Spurs are now set to take advantage of the situation by making a swoop, as Football Insider’s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke claims that the possible transfer of the Slovakian international to North London is one to ‘keep an eye on.’

Following a series of incessant injuries to key players like Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, the North London club are now actively looking at other alternatives to provide depth with Skriniar who is also being targeted by Aston Villa and Galatasaray being earmarked for a late move, as per the report.

Man Utd ‘looking at’ Rayan Ait-Nouri

Manchester United are ‘looking at’ Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Rayan Ait-Nouri as an alternative left-back option, according to The Independent.

The Red Devils have endured what appears to be a left-back crisis with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia spending most of the last two seasons on the injury bed.

Now, according to the Independent, the club have made the left-back position a top priority this winter with PSG’s Nuno Mendes, who worked with Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP, as their preferred option.

However, the report claims that United will need to sell players to recoup a significant amount to afford the transfer, but PSG are expected to keep the Portuguese defender, who is highly regarded at the Parc des Princes.

In this case, the Premier League giants have now turned their focus to Ait-Nouri, who is impressing at Wolves despite the club’s poor form, with Amorim citing his movement and versatility to play at left back and left wing-back as a huge factor, according to the report.

The report also adds that United retains an interest in Ait-Nouri’s Wolves teammate Matheus Cunha, who is also being targeted by Arsenal, but Wolves are intent on keeping him this season amid a fiery relegation fight.

Liverpool plot move for highly rated teenager Stefano Tzimas

Liverpool have held talks to sign exciting 19-year-old forward Stefano Tzimas from FC Nürnberg, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

According to the report, the Reds have held talks with the German club, with phone conversations already taking place in recent weeks. The club have also established contacts with the player’s entourage to seal the possible transfer of the youngster.

Tzimas is on loan from Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki, and the German club are now looking to make the move permanent by activating his £15m buy option to enable them to recoup a significant amount reported to be in the region of £21m plus add-ons, as per Plettenberg.

Hammers eye Elye Wahi

According to Fabrice Hawkins, West Ham have expressed interest in signing Marseille forward Elye Wahi.

West Ham have faced a centre-forward dilemma this season. Summer acquisition Niclas Füllkrug has managed just two goals, while 19-year-old Luis Guilherme, also signed in the summer, has only accumulated 50 minutes of action across all competitions. Adding to their woes, Michail Antonio has been sidelined for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a lower limb injury sustained in a car crash last December.

The Hammers have now emerged among two other Premier League clubs to indicate interest in signing Wahi, who is also of keen interest to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, as per the report.

The French transfer expert also adds that Marseille are reluctant to let the France U23 star leave the Stade Velodrome but will consider cashing in if they receive a bid of at least £25m.

Arsenal make ‘concrete steps’ to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal have earmarked Dusan Vlahovic to reinforce their attacking ranks this winter amid a possible season-ending injury to Gabriel Jesus.

This is according to Italian transfer expert Rudy Galetti, who claims that Arsenal are set to make ‘concrete steps’ towards signing Vlahovic from Juventus in the January transfer window.

The transfer expert adds that the 24-year-old is the North London club’s priority option to spearhead Mikel Arteta’s attack, having held talks with Juventus to discuss the possible transfer of the Serbian international to the Emirates Stadium this winter.

Spurs keen on Facundo Buonanotte

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Brighton and Hove Albion forward Facundo Buonanotte, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 20-year-old who is on loan at Leicester City has been one of the Foxes’ best players this season as they currently sit in the drop zone of the Premier League table. With eight goal contributions this season, his performances have piqued the interest of Spurs, who are looking to reinforce their attack.

According to Fichajes, Spurs are keen on securing the transfer of the 20-year-old, having followed him since the start of the season.

The club views the Argentine as a ‘strategic acquisition’ to reinforce their midfield with his adaptability to different tactical systems seen as a valuable proponent to Ange Postecoglou’s side, according to the report.