Tottenham step up efforts to sign Southampton star Dibling

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly accelerated their efforts to sign Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, as per transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

After gaining promotion last term, the Saints have endured a dire campaign in the Premier League thus far this season, languishing at the bottom of the table with six points from 22 games.

They have won only one game in the league, losing 18. Therefore, Southampton haven’t had much to cherish this season but the only positivity is the emergence of Dibling.

After ranking through Southampton’s youth system, the 18-year-old joined Chelsea back in 2022. However, having failed to settle down in the West London club, he came back to his boyhood club soon after.

Dibling made his senior debut for Southampton in 2023 before establishing himself as a key player this campaign, making six goal contributions in all competitions.

Dibling to Tottenham

Now, writing on X, Plettenberg states that having been impressed by Dibling’s displays in the Premier League, Tottenham have registered a firm interest in him and are heavily involved in a deal to purchase him. Therefore, it seems they have now accelerated their efforts to seal the deal by beating rivals in this race as the youngster isn’t short of potential suitors.

Other Premier League clubs are also in this race, while RB Leipzig are keen on purchasing him and are ready to submit a formal proposal worth around £25m. But, the Saints want more than that to sell their biggest asset – who has a contract until 2027 at St Mary’s Stadium.

The journalist wrote:

“RB Leipzig want to sign Tyler Dibling! Half of Europe is chasing the 18-year-old super talent from Southampton. RB Leipzig are prepared to pay 30 million euros for the versatile winger. “Southampton, however, demand much more, partly because Tottenham and other clubs from the Premier League are heavily involved in the race. Contract until 2027. At the latest for the summer transfer window, Dibling is one to watch.”

Dibling is a left-footed versatile forward, he can play in the right flank and the box-to-box role. The youngster is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also has the ability to play threading passes between the lines.

The 18-year-old has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League and it is apparent that he possesses the potential to become a top-class player in future. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.