2025 Champions League Final – All You Need to Know

The dawn of a new era is finally with us as the 2025 UEFA Champions League winner will be the first of its kind in its new format.

The new group stage format implemented this season was a bid to bring more competitive football into the equation, providing fans who wait for match day with top-notch football.

Last year’s final was an illustrious display at the home of English Football, Wembley. In 2025, fans in Munich will get the chance to buy Champions League final tickets as the Allianz Stadium is set to host the fixture. Here’s all you need to know.

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final, the most prestigious club competition in world football, will make history at the Munich Football Arena.

This 2025 fixture will be the first time the European final will return to Germany since 2012.

History of the Munich Arena

The Munich Football Arena took less than three years to build from start to finish and was completed on 30 April 2005. It was conceived following a referendum in October 2001, when 65.8% of Munich’s citizens voted to construct a new arena rather than regenerate the Olympiastadion, the 1972 Summer Olympic Games venue.

Located on Werner-Heisenberg-Allee—named after the famous German atomic physicist and 1932 Nobel Prize for Physics winner Werner Heisenberg—and built by local rivals Bayern München and 1860 München, the Munich Football Arena was opened in May 2005, although Bayern have since taken full ownership of the stadium.

The ground staged the 2006 FIFA World Cup opening match between Germany and Costa Rica before hosting three further group fixtures, a round-of-16 tie, and France’s semi-final win against Portugal.

The stadium has seen its fair share of drama since it opened for business, not least in the final of the 2012 Champions League when Chelsea defied home advantage to beat Bayern on penalties.

The Munich Football Arena held three UEFA EURO 2020 group matches involving Germany and eventual winners Italy’s 2-1 quarter-final victory against Belgium.

Since it is a venue for UEFA EURO 2024, it is the first stadium in history to host games in consecutive UEFA European Championships. Its capacity for that tournament will be 66,000.

The stadium’s transparent outer wall is composed of foil panels, lit from the inside and can change colour depending on who is playing.

The Olympiastadion hosted three European Champion Clubs’ Cup finals. Trevor Francis’s strike earned Nottingham Forest victory against Malmö in 1979, and there was also only one goal in it 14 years later when Marseille beat AC Milan to claim the inaugural UEFA Champions League title.

In 1997, two Karl-Heinz Riedle efforts set Borussia Dortmund on course for a 3-1 win against Juventus.

2024/25 Champions League Final Dates

The 2025 Champions League final will take place on Saturday, 31 May 2025. It will be the culmination of the 70th season of Europe’s elite club competition and the 33rd since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League.

Champions League tickets for the final will go on sale within 60 days of the final.

Trophy Insights

The UEFA Champions League trophy stands 73.5cm tall and weighs 7.5kg. “It may not be an artistic masterpiece, but everybody in football is keen to get their hands on it,” said creator Jürg Stadelmann.

The winners will earn the right to play against the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League winners in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.

If they have not qualified via their domestic competition, they will also gain a place in the league stage phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

Lloris Recollects Spurs Final

Spurs legend and former French national skipper Hugo Lloris has spoken up lately on their team’s quest to the Champions League final. In 2019, Spurs met English rivals Liverpool and unfortunately had to accept a 2-0 defeat to a stronger Jurgen Klopp side.

For over a decade, Hugo Lloris was Tottenham Hotspur’s number-one goalkeeper. His final game for the club was the humiliating 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United in April 2023.

Yet he was at the club so long that he played with Gareth Bale the first time around.

It was a tough ending to his career in North London, but the reality is there are not many happy endings in football, and it was certainly not a lesser-spotted way of exiting a club—which he did so eight months after that defeat at St James’ Park.

The Frenchman’s 447 appearances have him in 8th place in the club’s history. Lloris is now winding down his career on the other side of the pond with LAFC, which is currently playing in the 2024 MLS playoffs.

The 37-year-old spoke about his disapproval of what happened before, during and after the 2019 Champions League final. “Four days before the final, Daniel Levy called us all together to announce that, with the support of a sponsor, we would each receive a luxury aviator watch from the club. At first, we were excited to see the elegant boxes.

Then we opened them and discovered that he’d engraved the back of each timepiece with the player’s name and “Champions League Finalist 2019”. “Finalist.”

Who does such a thing at a moment like this? I still haven’t got over it, and I’m not alone. He wouldn’t have asked for the watches back to have “Winner” engraved instead if we’d won.

At the post-match reception at the hotel, I had the impression that some people from the club and certain players were not sufficiently despondent at having lost. I would have liked people to approach me and say, “Don’t worry, Hugo. Never [lose a final] again. We’ll give you the means for a comeback.”

But when I returned to my room on the night of the final, I had the same feeling as Mauricio and Harry [Kane]: does the club want to win? Real Madrid would never have celebrated a lost final, and we shouldn’t have either.”

The Spurs fans, on the day with Champions League final tickets, were hoping that their fortunes might change, and they were almost there to winning a title, but it did not happen. Spurs’s trophy drought continues.