Tottenham submit offer to sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted a formal proposal to sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati in this winter window, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After ranking through the Blaugrana’s famous La Masia academy, the 22-year-old made his senior debut back in 2019. He initially showcased great promise and was deemed one of the most talented young players in the world.

However, injury problems hampered his development completely. After recovering from his issues, he struggled to find regular game-time so he went out on loan to Brighton and Hove Albion to play regularly and develop his career ahead of last season.

But, he couldn’t play regularly at AMEX Stadium and after returning to the Catalan giants, he remains on the periphery this term, starting only once in all competitions.

Now, Fichajes state that Barcelona want to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to strengthen the left side of the attack and have already agreed on personal terms with him. However, they can’t hire him unless they offload one of their players from the wage bill and are prepared to sell the Spaniard.

Fati to Tottenham

Tottenham are ready to help Barcelona by signing Fati and have already submitted a formal loan proposal with an option to secure his signature at the end of this season.

Barcelona are willing to accept the offer as long as the Lilywhites agree to pay a significant amount of his current wage. However, the player is keen on staying at his boyhood club so Spurs will have to find a way to persuade him to join.

Fati is currently on £12m-a-year in salary at Barcelona and considering the player’s current performance level, spending this much money to hire him makes no sense for Tottenham.

However, Tottenham will have to look for a new left-sided forward as Timo Werner hasn’t been able to showcase his best this term. He joined the club on a loan deal last summer and is expected to return to RB Leipzig at the end of this season.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually sign Fati in January to add depth to the attacking department.