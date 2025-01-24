Tottenham in battle with West Ham & Man Utd to sign Dibling

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with West Ham United and Manchester United over a deal to sign Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, as per Caught Offside.

The Lilywhites displayed promising performances in Ange Postecoglou’s debut campaign as the manager last term but they have found it difficult to replicate the same performance thus far this season.

They are currently languishing 15th in the Premier League table with 24 points from 22 games. Spurs are closer to the relegation zone than top four and it has been suggested that injury problems have been the main issue behind their downfall this season.

Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie and Wilson Odobert have all been sidelined over the last few weeks. More recently, Timo Werner and Dominic Solanke have sustained injuries and as a result, they are set to be unavailable for selection over the coming games.

So, it seems Postecoglou is planning to reinforce the squad to turn the situation around and Caught Offside claim that Tottenham have expressed their interest in Dibling after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Battle

Southampton don’t want to sell the 18-year-old this month and are planning to tie him down to a new contract until 2029. However, the player isn’t too keen on signing a fresh term with the Saints so if they are forced to cash-in then they want around £55m.

The report say Tottenham aren’t the only club interested in the highly talented youngster as Manchester United and West Ham are also in this race. Moreover, Newcastle United and Aston Villa want him as well. RB Leipzig are also eyeing a swoop for him and have already tabled a £30m offer but Ivan Juric’s side want more.

Man Utd are said to be closing in on a deal to let Antony leave the club so as a replacement for him, Ruben Amorim is seemingly wanting to sign Dibling.

On the other hand, following Jarrod Bowen’s recent injury, West Ham have found themselves thin in numbers in their right flank. Therefore, perhaps, they want to lure Dibling to London Stadium.

The youngster has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times, although Southampton are currently at the bottom of the table.

So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham, Man Utd or West Ham if any of those clubs eventually manage to get the deal done.