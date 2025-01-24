Everton keen on signing Kyle Walker-Peters in January

Everton are reportedly keen on signing Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters in this winter window, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

Following the Toffees takeover by The Friedkin Group, they decided to part ways with Sean Dyche and David Moyes has been appointed as the new manager.

The Scotsman lost his first game in charge at Goodison Park but defeated Tottenham Hotspur last time out. Now, they are languishing 16th in the Premier League table with 20 points from 21 games, sitting four points above the relegation zone.

On Football Insider, Brown says that Everton have issues in their right-back position as they don’t have quality options in this department. So, the club’s hierarchy wants to reinforce this position to help Moyes finish the season strongly.

They have identified Walker-Peters as a ‘top’ option and are planning to secure his service in a cut-price deal before the deadline. The former Tottenham Hotspur star has entered the final few months of his current contract at St Mary’s Stadium, therefore if Everton can’t sign him this month then they are ready to hire him for free at the end of this season.

Walker-Peters to Everton

Brown said:

“Kyle Walker-Peters is one of their[Everton’s] top options this month. He’s turned in some impressive performances for Southampton despite their results, and there are a few clubs keeping an eye on his situation. “He’s athletic, confident with the ball at his feet, and he works hard and has an impressive level of consistency which will appeal to the manager. I think they might try to get him in this month for a cut-price fee, but if they can’t then they’ll be among the clubs trying to convince him to join them for free.”

Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young are the two options Moyes currently has at his disposal to deploy in the right-back position. However, the duo have reached the twilight of their career and both have entered the final few months of their current contract so they are expected to leave next summer.

Nathan Patterson is another option Everton have but he has struggled with injury problems in recent times and after recovering from his problem, he hasn’t been able to showcase his best.

Walker-Peters is an experienced player and would definitely be an upgrade to their current options for Everton. Moreover, signing a player of his qualities for free would be a shrewd business for the Merseyside club.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Moyes’ side eventually manage to sign the Southampton star before the deadline to reinforce the defensive department.