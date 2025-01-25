Gakpo returns as Slot makes 4 changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Ipswich Town

Liverpool take on Ipswich Town on matchday 23 of the Premier League at Anfield as they look to extend their advantage on top of the league standings this afternoon at 15:00 local time. Arne Slot’s rotated side secured passage into the Champions League knockout stage with a guaranteed top two berth with the manager’s key men expected to return for the PL game.

Ipswich are 18th in the table and come into the game with only one win in their last five Premier League outings, so Liverpool should be heavy favourites to see them off. Having said that, here’s how the Reds might line up.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is likely to retain his place in between the sticks ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Defenders – Two changes are expected in the back four with Andy Robertson replacing Kostas Tsimikas at left back whereas Jarell Quansah might also make way for Ibrahima Konate in the heart of defence. Virgil van Dijk could keep his spot next to Konate, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is also favourite to get the nod at right back.

Gakpo to start in attack

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister was rested in the Champions League game midweek but may return to the starting eleven in the double pivot next to Ryan Gravenberch, who could also be named in the line-up against Ipswich Town. Curtis Jones could see his lengthy run of starts come to an end as Dominik Szoboszlai may be preferred as the team’s number 10.

Mohamed Salah will be the favourite to keep his berth on the right wing, whereas Cody Gakpo might come into the team on the left flank. The Dutchman is in imperious form and is arguably the best Liverpool forward this season after Salah.

Forwards – Darwin Nunez was the match-winner for Liverpool last weekend with two stoppage time goals but might be relegated to the bench this time with Luis Diaz likely to lead the line.

Here is a look at how the team could look on paper.