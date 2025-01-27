West Ham in battle with Tottenham & Everton to sign Ferguson

West Ham United are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton over a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, as per the Daily Mail.

The Hammers have found themselves in an injury crisis in the attacking department as Michail Antonio is set to remain sidelined for an extended period following a serious car accident.

Moreover, Jarrod Bowen has broken his foot so he has also been out injured in recent matches and is likely to remain sidelined for a few more weeks. On the other hand, new summer signing Niclas Fullkrug has struggled with his fitness problems and has now picked up a fresh hamstring issue.

Therefore, the East London club’s new manager Graham Potter has been left with Danny Ings as the only centre-forward option.

Now, the Daily Mail say that West Ham want a new striker before the deadline and have identified Ferguson as a serious option. He was out injured over the last few weeks due to an ankle issue but has now recovered to play again.

Battle

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are also interested in the Irishman to strengthen the frontline but West Ham have the ‘upper hand’ in this race owing to Potter as he previously worked with the youngster at Brighton.

Following Dominic Solanke’s recent injury, Ange Postecoglou currently has Richarlison as the only specialist striker option at his disposal. Son Heung-Min can provide cover in this position if needed but is more comfortable out wide.

The Brazilian has found it difficult to stay fit in recent times and has been linked with a move away from the club. So, it seems the Australian boss wants to sign a new striker.

On the other hand, Everton need a new centre-forward if Dominic Calvert-Lewin eventually leaves the club at the end of this season as he has entered the final few months of his current contract.

Ferguson has showcased glimpses of his qualities for Brighton. But, he has struggled to stay fit constantly and has now found himself out of favour under Fabian Hurzeler.

Nevertheless, he is still just 20 and has plenty of time on his side to reach his full potential. Therefore, he would be a great acquisition for Tottenham, Everton or West Ham if any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it remains to be seen whether Potter’s side can eventually manage to beat Spurs and the Toffees in this race.