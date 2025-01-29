Tottenham eye move to sign LOSC Lille star Angel Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing LOSC Lille star Angel Gomes, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

After ranking through Manchester United’s youth system, the 24-year-old never managed to break into the Red Devils’ starting eleven. So, he decided to leave to play regularly and Les Dogues opted to hire him as a free agent.

The Englishman initially went out on loan to Boavista before establishing himself as a key player for Lille. He guided his side to qualify for the Champions League last term and has now helped them reach the knockout stage of this competition this season.

However, the midfielder has reached the final few months of his current contract, as a result, speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge in recent months. The player has even revealed recently that clubs have been making moves to sign him.

Now, on Football Insider, Brown says that Tottenham have been keeping a close eye on the midfielder and have been evaluating whether he has the physicality to play in the Premier League as he is small in stature.

Gomes to Tottenham

The Lilywhites have been putting together a whole scout report of him before making a potential swoop. However, they aren’t the only club in this race as others are also interested in him. The transfer expert said:

“They’ve been watching him play and they’ll put together a report of what his pros and cons are, then they’ll decide whether he’s the right player for them. His availability for free will obviously be a big bonus too, and I’m sure they’re not the only ones keeping an eye on that to make a move.”

Gomes is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is technically sound and is efficient in dictating the play from the deep.

Spurs have Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Lucas Bergvall to deploy in the deep-lying playmaker position. However, the South American has been struggling with fitness problems in recent times and Bergvall is still very young and needs time to develop his career.

Therefore, adding depth to the number six position would be the right decision and Gomes could be a shrewd acquisition. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service.