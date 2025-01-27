Transfer round-up: Spurs and Chelsea battle for Delap, Utd could sell Garnacho

As we head into the final days of the January transfer window, things are starting to heat-up with all the big Premier League clubs expected to be active over the coming week. Let’s take a look at what business they’ve done and who they could buy before the window closes on February 3rd.

Manchester City

The Citizens didn’t add many new acquisitions last summer but following a difficult first half of this season, they have decided to splash the cash in this winter window to freshen up the squad. They have been the most busy Premier League teams thus far in this winter window.

First, they opted to go for Abdukodir Khusanov to reinforce the defence. The Uzbekistan international has joined the club from French side RC Lens and has become the first Uzbek player to play in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side have struggled with injury problems defensively thus far this season and have allowed key man Kyle Walker leave the club. He has joined AC Milan on an initial loan deal with the Italian giants having an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Khusanov is a right-footed centre-back by traits and can play in either CB position. However, Guardiola likes to deploy CBs in the fullback positions so he might be an option to use in the right-back role.

The Citizens have also decided to sign highly talented Brazilian defender Vitor Reis from Palmeiras. He is a technically gifted player and is a perfect option to play in Guardiola’s possession-based system. However, he is still just 19 and it remains to be seen whether he can manage to play regularly.

On the other hand, after selling Julian Alvarez last summer, Man City didn’t hire anyone to replace him. But, they have now purchased Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt after being impressed by his impressive performances in the first half of this season.

The Citizens have already splashed more than £100m in this window and are likely to make a new signing in the midfield department to replace Rodri. Douglas Luiz and Ederson have been suggested as potential targets.

Chelsea

Chelsea have been one of the most active teams in the transfer market since Todd Boehly's takeover. However, they have been more focused on removing players from the wage bill than adding new signings in this window.

Renato Veiga has sealed a loan move to Juventus until the end of this season, while Joao Félix and Christopher Nkunku have been heavily linked with a move away from the club. Axel Disasi has been a subject of interest for Aston Villa following Tyrone Mings’s injury against West Ham United.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been exploring the possibility of signing Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United. They are said to be ready to submit an offer of around £60m to secure his service. Perhaps, they are looking to purchase him as a potential option to replace Mykhailo Mudryk – who has been suspended after being found guilty of breaching doping regulations.

Manchester United

The Red Devils’ financial situation is reportedly tight and they need to raise funds by selling some stars to balance the books. As per the PSR rules, selling academy graduates earns the most profit so the Red Devils have been looking to sell a few before the deadline.

Marcus Rashford has found himself out of favour under Ruben Amorim after the Portuguese boss left unimpressed by the Englishman’s performances in training.

A host of clubs around Europe previously expressed their interest in signing him, however, it seems Barcelona are going to be his most likely destination if he eventually leaves before the deadline. However, the Catalan giants need to offload a few players first to create room for his arrival.

Garnacho is another player United are open to cashing-in and are ready to accept a fee of around £60m. Napoli are interested in signing him as a potential replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – who has joined PSG in this window.

However, Chelsea are also in this race with the South American keen on playing in the Premier League and the West London club is his preferred destination.

Casemiro is a player United have been trying to remove from the wage bill and has been tentatively linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, he is looking likely to remain at the club beyond this window.

Man Utd want to hire a new left-wing-back and Patrick Dorgu of Lecce is their primary target. They have already seen two bids worth more than £25m rejected by the Italian side as they want around £34m. Now, United are preparing to submit a third offer to get the deal done.

On the other hand, Man Utd want to sign a replacement for Garnacho with Matheus Cunha and Tyler Dibling being suggested as potential targets.

The record Premier League champions want a new striker as well and have been linked with a host of options with Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres being among them.

Liverpool

Liverpool have been very quiet in the recent transfer window but they reportedly want a new holding midfielder. Martin Zubimendi is on their radar despite failing to secure his service last summer. However, Arsenal are reportedly the frontrunners to secure his service.

They also want a new left-back as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson – who has been inconsistent thus far this season. Milos Kerkez, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Antonee Robinson have been on their radar. Jorrel Hato of Ajax Amsterdam has also been linked with a move to Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur

The Lilywhites have had a difficult campaign thus far this season and have been struggling with injury problems. Following Dominic Solanke’s injury, they are in need of a new striker.

The Lilywhites have had a difficult campaign thus far this season and have been struggling with injury problems. Following Dominic Solanke's injury, they are in need of a new striker.

Ipswich Town star Liam Delap is on their wish-list but purchasing him won't be easy as Chelsea are also keen on signing him to bolster their frontline.

Arsenal

The Gunners reportedly want a new attacker following Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka’s injury absence. Mikel Arteta has hinted that they have been working hard to bolster the squad before the deadline.

Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak are reportedly their primary target, however, purchasing either of them in mid-season is going to be difficult. Matheus Cunha is also on their wish-list but purchasing him won’t be cheap.

On the other hand, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior and Kieran Tierney are reportedly expected to leave after failing to get regular first-team football in recent times.

Now, it is going to be interesting to see how many new signings the traditional top-six clubs eventually sign before the February 3rd deadline to reinforce their squad.