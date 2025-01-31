Tottenham advancing in talks to sign Yoane Wissa

Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Brentford to sign Yoane Wissa before deadline day, as per Footmercato.

The winter transfer window is heating up, and clubs are already working on securing deals before its closure on Monday, 3rd February. Tottenham, who have suffered a myriad of injuries this season, are looking to make additions, and one area they’re looking to reinforce is the attack.

According to Footmercato, Spurs have established contacts with London neighbours Brentford over a possible transfer of Wissa to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this winter.

The French outlet adds that Ange Postecoglou’s side have also contacted the DR Congo international to express their intention of signing him before the window closes.

With 12 goals in all competitions this season—the second most of any Brentford player—it is unlikely Thomas Frank will let one of his key players leave unless a sizeable offer above his €28m (£23m) Transfermarkt valuation comes in.

Tottenham make contact with Wissa

Tottenham have endured a nightmare season so far. After spending a significant sum in the summer, a top-four finish was high on their agenda, but things have not gone to plan.

After 23 games in the Premier League, Spurs currently sit in 15th position in the table, eight points above Wolverhampton Wanderers in the relegation zone.

Saying that Tottenham could potentially be in a relegation scrap might be exaggerated, but the reality of their performances—where they’ve recorded only one point in their last seven league games, losing six, including defeats to relegation-battling Leicester City and Everton—tells a different story.

The transfer market could offer the club a way out as reinforcements could hand Postecoglou enough depth to hurdle his way through the injury crisis in his squad.

The club already signed Czech Republic U21 international Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague, and the goalkeeper has impressed so far despite the club’s poor form.

The possible addition of Wissa—who is familiar with the demands of the league—would undoubtedly improve their attack and provide more depth to the squad as they waddle their way out of a relegation scrap.