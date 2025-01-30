Tottenham agree deal with Bayern for Mathys Tel



According to French outlet L’Equipe, Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the signature of Mathys Tel.

The London heavyweights have had a dreadful Premier League campaign, and they are 15th in the standings with 24 points from 23 matches. Solanke is out for another 5 weeks with a knee injury, and Tottenham desperately need another quality striking option to compete with Richarlison.

L’Equipe now claim that an agreement has been reached between Spurs and Bayern for Tel. Ange Postecoglou’s side have accepted to pay €60 million (£50 million) for the French wonderkid, but the player has yet to decide. He has asked for more time to reflect on the offer. It is claimed that other clubs should send proposals quickly.

Ambition

Spurs have been on a downward curve over the past few months. They have had a major central defensive crisis with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven on the sidelines. The club have also struggled to find consistency in the final 3rd. The setback for Solanke means they need to spend on another marquee centre-forward.

Tel does not fall into that criteria, but the Frenchman is one of the best emerging forwards in world football. The 19-year-old can play on the right wing, left wing or as the main striker. He has exceptional pace and dribbling skills, and would be a good fit for Spurs, who need to freshen up the attack to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Spurs also have a Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup campaign to focus upon. Despite their poor fortunes in the English top-flight, they could end the campaign with some silverware. Tel would be a statement acquisition before the transfer deadline, but the ‘record-breaking‘ teenager has yet to be convinced over a move.

Other clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United also hold an interest in the talented forward, but playing time remains the top priority for the former Rennes youngster. This should hand a huge advantage to Spurs over their Premier League counterparts.