West Ham made ‘contact’ to sign Man Utd star Victor Lindelof

West Ham United have reportedly made ‘contact’ over a deal to sign Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After joining the Red Devils from SL Benfica back in 2017, the 30-year-old was a key player under former managers Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But, he found it difficult to play regularly under Erik ten Hag and the situation remains the same under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Swedish international won two domestic cup competitions at Old Trafford and both were guided by Ten Hag. However, the defender’s future at Man Utd is uncertain as he has entered the final few months of his current contract.

Amorim’s side haven’t made any proposal to him to sign an extension therefore, it is looking likely that he is set to leave as a free agent next summer unless he exits before Monday’s deadline.

Now, reporting on United in Focus, Bailey says that West Ham’s new manager Graham Potter is keen on signing a new centre-back before the deadline and have identified Lindelof as a serious option.

Lindelof to West Ham

The Hammers have already made ‘contact’ over a potential deal to sign him late in this window. However, the player has no intention of joining the East London club so he has turned down the proposal.

The Swedish international is an experienced player and previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League. However, he has struggled with injury problems in recent seasons. He is a centre-back by traits but can also provide cover in the fullback positions if needed.

West Ham did business with Man Utd last summer and signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Englishman has turned out to be a successful acquisition, however, it seems they won’t be able to lure Lindelof to the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing first half of this season under Julen Lopetegui, the Spaniard was dismissed and Potter has been appointed as the new manager.

However, things haven’t improved much under him, losing two out of four games and winning only one. So, it remains to be seen whether Potter can manage to turn the situation around in the second half of this season.