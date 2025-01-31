Tottenham in ‘concrete talks’ to sign Stefanos Tzimas

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in ‘concrete talks’ to sign Greek youngster Stefanos Tzimas, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

After joining the Bundesliga 2 club from Greek side PAOK on a loan deal last summer, the 19-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign thus far this season, scoring 10 goals and notching up a solitary assist in 12 league starts.

Having been impressed by the youngster’s eye-catching performances, several Premier League clubs have registered their interest in signing him.

Writing on X, Plettenberg states that Nurnberg have a £15m option to sign him permanently and are set to activate it. Tottenham are interested in hiring him and have been in ‘concrete talks’ to seal the deal with Nurnberg seeking around £21m to let him leave.

However, purchasing him won’t be easy as Aston Villa have also expressed their interest in signing him and Brighton and Hove Albion are in this race as well.

Tzimas to Tottenham

The Seagulls are in pole position to get the deal done and their manager Fabian Hurzeler has already held talks with the player to persuade him to join. Therefore, Spurs will have to put their best efforts in to beat other clubs in this race.

Spurs are reportedly keen on signing a new forward before the deadline following Dominic Solanke’s injury absence. They have identified Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel as the primary target and have already agreed on a £50m deal in principle with the German giants.

Now, they will have to find a way to persuade the 19-year-old to join to finalise this move. However, the player hasn’t made any decision yet, therefore, perhaps, Tottenham have lined up Tzimas as the alternative option in-case they fail to purchase the Frenchman.

Spurs like to invest in young talents and recently signed Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall. Moreover, they also purchased Alejo Veliz from South America but he has been sent out on a season-long loan to Spanish side Espanyol to play regularly and develop his career.

Tzimas is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to purchase him in January or next summer.