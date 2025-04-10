Premier League
Everton indicate ‘concrete interest’ in signing Freiburg midfielder Merlin Röhl
Everton have expressed ‘concrete interest’ in signing Freiburg’s attacking midfielder Merlin Röhl this summer, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.
The 22-year-old came through the ranks at German third-division side FC Ingolstadt before securing a move to Freiburg in the summer of 2022. He has appeared 16 times for Julian Schuster’s side this season and is playing a pivotal role in helping the German side achieve European qualification, albeit with limited game time.
Everton have now emerged among the clubs vying for the Germany U21 star’s signature as Plettenberg claims that the Toffees are keeping tabs on his situation after indicating ‘concrete interest’ in signing him.
As per Plettenberg, while a move to Goodison Park this summer is possible, securing the youngster’s signature won’t be easy as Freiburg will demand a significant fee to allow him leave the club.
The German midfielder favours a move to the Premier League, and the Bundesliga club will demand more than €20m (£17m) to sell him, according to the German transfer expert.
Everton should target more proven players
Everton need to take a cautious approach to the transfer market. While they secured big-money transfers for Jake O’Brien and Iliman Ndiaye last summer, their overall transfer spending was still significantly low, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Armando Broja, and Orel Mangala joining on loan.
Following The Friedkin Group’s takeover of the club in December last year, the club are expected to have a larger budget. However, the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) could hinder the Toffees’ spending, and they will be unlikely to spend above their budget.
Hence, the Merseyside club must be more strategic in spending and ensure that every penny counts for who they decide to sign this summer.
Spending £17m on Röhl, who has recorded only one assist and no goals as an attacking midfielder, does not look like good value for money. He would be a development project and Everton simply don’t have £17m to spare on signing a player who may have little immediate impact on the first team.
The funds would be better invested in key areas, targeting more proven names capable of delivering an instant impact next season as the club chases a top-ten finish for the first time since the 2020–21 campaign.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 12 mins ago
Man Utd eye move for Bryan Mbeumo as Matheus Cunha alternative
Manchester United are eyeing a move for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo as a potential...
-
Arsenal/ 33 mins ago
Arsenal in battle with Liverpool to sign Ajax star Jorrel Hato
Arsenal and Liverpool are in battle to sign highly-rated Ajax defender Jorrel Hato this...
-
Premier League/ 57 mins ago
Everton indicate ‘concrete interest’ in signing Freiburg midfielder Merlin Röhl
Everton have expressed ‘concrete interest’ in signing Freiburg’s attacking midfielder Merlin Röhl this summer,...
-
Liverpool/ 1 hour ago
Liverpool showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Ronald Araujo
Liverpool are reportedly showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Barcelona star Ronald Araujo, as...
-
Premier League/ 2 hours ago
West Ham to beat Tottenham in race to sign Walker-Peters
West Ham United have reportedly stepped up their efforts to beat Tottenham Hotspur in...