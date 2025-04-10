Everton indicate ‘concrete interest’ in signing Freiburg midfielder Merlin Röhl

Everton have expressed ‘concrete interest’ in signing Freiburg’s attacking midfielder Merlin Röhl this summer, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at German third-division side FC Ingolstadt before securing a move to Freiburg in the summer of 2022. He has appeared 16 times for Julian Schuster’s side this season and is playing a pivotal role in helping the German side achieve European qualification, albeit with limited game time.

Everton have now emerged among the clubs vying for the Germany U21 star’s signature as Plettenberg claims that the Toffees are keeping tabs on his situation after indicating ‘concrete interest’ in signing him.

As per Plettenberg, while a move to Goodison Park this summer is possible, securing the youngster’s signature won’t be easy as Freiburg will demand a significant fee to allow him leave the club.

The German midfielder favours a move to the Premier League, and the Bundesliga club will demand more than €20m (£17m) to sell him, according to the German transfer expert.

Everton should target more proven players

Everton need to take a cautious approach to the transfer market. While they secured big-money transfers for Jake O’Brien and Iliman Ndiaye last summer, their overall transfer spending was still significantly low, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Armando Broja, and Orel Mangala joining on loan.

Following The Friedkin Group’s takeover of the club in December last year, the club are expected to have a larger budget. However, the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) could hinder the Toffees’ spending, and they will be unlikely to spend above their budget.

Hence, the Merseyside club must be more strategic in spending and ensure that every penny counts for who they decide to sign this summer.

Spending £17m on Röhl, who has recorded only one assist and no goals as an attacking midfielder, does not look like good value for money. He would be a development project and Everton simply don’t have £17m to spare on signing a player who may have little immediate impact on the first team.

The funds would be better invested in key areas, targeting more proven names capable of delivering an instant impact next season as the club chases a top-ten finish for the first time since the 2020–21 campaign.